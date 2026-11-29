At some point, though — and some point soon — they’ll need to push their chips in for somebody.

Detroit's Simon Edvinsson skates up ice during the Red Wings' loss to the Lightning on April 13, 2026, in Tampa. PHILADELPHIA — It’s hard to say from the outside whether a trade should be made, with the picture you have always a partial one, at best.

In the case of Simon Edvinsson, it is easy to say the Islanders ought to move for the embittered Red Wings defenseman when you don’t know exactly what Detroit’s ask is, what its other offers are, or how the Islanders, internally, expect their salary cap situation to develop over the next year or two. There are bits and pieces that we know, more that we can take educated guesses on, but there is always even more that we do not.

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Still, as the situation comes down to the wire with Edvinsson, who must sign a contract by Tuesday in order to play this season, it’s incumbent on the Islanders to exhaust the possibility of moving for the 23-year-old defenseman who would instantly become a foundational piece of their retool. Edvinsson stands 6-foot-6 and eats up minutes. He plays a defensively sound game with excellent underlying numbers.