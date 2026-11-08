Islanders’ Matthew Schaefer gets into wild fight with Luke Hughes during loss to Devils

Matthew Schaefer got himself in a tussle during the Islanders’ overtime loss to the Devils on Saturday.

Late in the second period, Schaefer, 19, got into it with Luke Hughes, the Devils’ 23-year-old defenseman, in a wild scene. During a break in the action, Islanders defenseman Logan Stanley and New Jersey’s Brett Pesce got into it, which then sparked a team-wide fight between the two clubs.

As the majority of the players were starting to break the initial fight up, however, the broadcast camera quickly panned to Schaefer and Hughes duking it out towards the glass. In front of a roaring UBS Arena crowd, the two threw multiple punches at each other before their respective teammates hopped in. Luke Hughes and Matthew Schaefer fight during the second period of the Islanders’ 5-4 loss to the Devils on Nov. 7, 2026, at UBS Arena.

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Schaefer was able to knock Hughes to the ground amid all the chaos, but that didn’t stop the 23-year-old from throwing shots from the ice. Referees were eventually able to stop the fight and get Schaefer to skate off before the second period came to a close. The brawl ultimately resulted in just one penalty from Stanley, as all other Islanders penalties were countered by corresponding infractions from the Devils.

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Hughes perhaps got the last laugh, however, as the defenseman stripped Schaefer of the puck in overtime before passing it to his brother, Jack, for the game-winning goal for New Jersey. The tough loss now gives the Islanders a 7-6-3 record on the season, and they currently sit fifth in the Metropolitan Division with 17 points.