Mathew Barzal is only months removed from wondering if his career would be cut short.

This week, the 29-year-old acknowledged hisBut Barzal looked right at home in his first game at UBS Arena since April 14, recording two assists in the Mathew Barzal, who had two assists, skates up ice during the Islanders’ 5-1 blowout win over the Blue Jackets on Nov. 17, 2026, at UBS Arena.

The former Calder Trophy winner also recorded an assist in his season debut in Anaheim on Saturday.

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“That was definitely exciting for me to get back on home ice in front of our crowd,” Barzal said. “I thought we delivered a great game. It’s nice to be back and feel a little more like myself than I did in Anaheim.

” Barzal helped open the scoring with a pretty feed to Anthony Duclair for a power-play goal in the final minute of the first period, then assisted Tony DeAngelo to put the Islanders up 4-1 with just over eight minutes left in the third period. Barzal, who led the Islanders in scoring last season , has been eased into action after missing the first 18 games of the season, following a grueling offseason rehab program.

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“He’s playing the right way,” head coach Pete DeBoer said. “There’s a natural reaction when you’ve been out as long as he has to try and come in and make a huge impact. … You can be reckless chasing that, and I haven’t seen that. I’ve seen a real mature return to our lineup, where he’s trying to fit into what we’re doing.

He’s picking his spots when to create offense and that’s real maturity to his approach to it. ”Brad Penner-Imagn ImagesHe has allowed just five goals in his past three starts.

“He’s locked in,” DeBoer said. “He’s found another level. I’ve seen it with him — obviously from the other bench — but when he gets like that, he’s a really hard guy to score on. ”Duclair had one goal and one assist, marking his first multipoint game since Jan. 26.

… DeAngelo scored his second goal of the season. … The Islanders scored a power-play goal for the fourth straight game. Jean-Gabriel Pageau took part in Tuesday morning’s optional team skate, but the center missed his third straight game with a lower-body injury after being labeled a game-time decision by DeBoer.

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Calum Ritchie, who has been out with a lower-body injury since Nov. 17, has begun practicing in a noncontact jersey, but it is unclear when the 21-year-old center will begin contact drills. Defenseman Logan Stanley, who was also out, is considered day to day after leaving Saturday’s win in Anaheim with a lower-body injury.