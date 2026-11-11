Islanders’ Kyle MacLean draws praise for ‘physicality’ after hit ignites firestorm

Kyle MacLean was sporting a blackened right eye and a couple of stitches underneath it Tuesday, the residual effect of his bout one night prior.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Kyle MacLean was sporting a blackened right eye and a couple of stitches underneath it Tuesday, the residual effect of his bout with Ty Dellandrea one night prior.eventual 3-2 Islanders loss to San Jose into a maelstrom, as the Sharks reacted with fury over a hit late in the second period that was hard but legal.

Things nearly escalated into a fight between Mitchell Chaffee and Tyler Toffoli in the immediate aftermath, but the officials merely delayed the inevitable by breaking it up. MacLean dropped the gloves with Dellandrea following the next faceoff, as did Chaffee with Barclay Goodrow. Kyle MacLean fights Ty Dellandrea during the Islanders’ loss to the Sharks on Nov. 9, 2020 in San Jose, Calif.

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“I just hit him and I think Dellandrea there felt he needed to stand up for his guy. He asked me. It was pretty cordial,” MacLean told The Post.

“I thought it was a good time. Plus for him, he’s standing up for his guy.

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“I didn’t even know Chaf’ was going on the other side. Only noticed that midway through my fight I looked over. I think it was, obviously, a passionate game. They want to stick up for their guy.

” MacLean and Chaffee are both obvious candidates to come out of the Islanders lineup when the club gets all of its forwards back from injury, but this was a reminder of what they can bring.

“Listen, I think those guys have to create energy and momentum for us,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “There’s different ways to do that. It’s either with the puck and tilting the ice or if not, it’s physicality. Good on them, on getting involved in the game in a physical way.

”, Ryan Pulock and Matias Maccelli were full-contact participants in Tuesday’s practice. Pulock skated on a pair with Adam Pelech, which could be a sign that he’s getting closer to a return. Barzal centered the third line in Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s absence, while Maccelli rotated in on the fourth line. All three responded well to battle drills Monday, DeBoer said.

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“I think we incorporated both guys in some special teams today, which was kind of the next step,” DeBoer said. “They’re both battling. They’ve also been out for a long time. We want to make sure that when they do come in, it’s right.

We’re not rushing it. They’ve waited this long, the last thing we need is another injury or something like that. We’ll see. We got a day off tomorrow.

We’ll see how they feel and make a decision game day. ” New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal and Montreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle battle for the puck on Sunday, April 12, 2026, in Elmont, N.Y. Sharks winger Mason Marchment was fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for roughing Victor Eklund.