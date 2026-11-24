Gavin McKenna scored the go-ahead goal with just over 11 minutes remaining, and the Maple Leafs ended their losing streak at nine games by rallying to defeat the Islanders 4-2 on Monday night.

Gavin McKenna scored the go-ahead goal on a delayed penalty with just over 11 minutes remaining, and the Toronto Maple Leafs ended their losing streak at nine games by rallying to defeat the New York Islanders 4-2 on Monday night.

Falling behind just over three minutes in when Anthony Duclair scored and getting outshot 15-6 in the first period, the Leafs leaned on goaltender Anthony Stolarz to keep them in it. He made 14 of his 20 saves during that stretch, many of them on point-blank scoring chances to keep the deficit at one.

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There was little he could do when Mathew Barzal skated away from struggling William Nylander, deked out another defender and fired a laser of a wrist shot high glove side. It was Barzal's first goal in his fifth game this season after missing the first six-plus weeks because of injury.

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Jake McCabe got the Islanders comeback started by shooting the puck through traffic and in off Dakota Joshua, who was stationed just outside the crease and got credit for the goal. Left undefended, Chris Tanev beat Ilya Sorokin for his first goal since April. Not long after Stolarz made another big save, McKenna rose to the occasion with the kind of skill that made him the first pick in the draft.

After cursing when his attempt at a wide-open net hit off Matthew Kessel's right skate in the second period, McKenna didn't miss when he had a similar situation at 6 on 5. Unlike previous games during their losing streak, the Leafs did not blow the lead and won for the first time since Oct. 31 after Easton Cowan sealed it with an empty-netter with 1:53 remaining.