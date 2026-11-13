Islanders Defeat Kings 5-2 to End Four-Game Losing Streak

The New York Islanders secured a crucial 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on November 12, 2026, ending a four-game losing streak despite a challenging roster construction.

The New York Islanders defeated the Los Angeles Kings with a score of 5-2 on Thursday, November 12, 2026, in Los Angeles. This result ended a four-game losing streak for the Islanders, a run that had placed significant pressure on head coach Pete DeBoer and the front office. The victory provided a necessary boost of confidence and momentum for a team struggling to find consistency on the ice. The win was particularly vital as the squad navigated roster changes and injury concerns during a difficult stretch of the schedule.

Roster Challenges and Lineup Adjustments

Head coach Pete DeBoer faced immediate logistical hurdles on game day after Jean-Gabriel Pageau departed the morning skate with a lower-body injury. This sudden absence forced DeBoer to reshuffle the lineup on short notice, resulting in a thirteen-player roster for the contest. The team was already managing the reintegration of key players Matias Maccelli and Ryan Pulock, who were returning to the lineup after missing time. The combination of these adjustments created a chaotic preparation environment that mirrored the chaotic nature of the game itself.

Also read Why the Islanders’ uncertain playoff hopes depend on a fast return to health and form

Despite the disorganized start, the coaching staff managed to field a competitive team that prioritized immediate returns over polished execution. The decision to push forward with a reshuffled group rather than delay or forfeit highlighted the urgency felt by the organization. The players had to adapt quickly to their new roles and line combinations before even stepping onto the ice in Los Angeles. This adaptability became a defining characteristic of their performance throughout the night.

Key Scoring Plays and Rookie Momentum

Victor Eklund provided a major highlight by extending his scoring streak to four consecutive games. The young Swedish forward connected with Brayden Schenn, who delivered a cross-crease feed during a rush at 5:35 of the second period. Eklund drove hard to the net to finish the play, marking the longest scoring streak for an Islanders rookie since Anthony Beauvillier in 2018. This moment served as a bright spot in an otherwise gritty and uneven contest between two struggling franchises.

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Brayden Schenn himself opened the scoring at 5:50 of the first period by capitalizing on a tipped shot from Ryan Pulock. Schenn cleaned up the rebound in the crease, providing the first tally for the Islanders in a game that featured very few high-quality chances. The goal demonstrated the importance of net-front presence and quick reactions in a low-scoring environment. It also showcased the chemistry developing between Schenn and the younger players like Eklund.

Defensive Struggles and Ilya Sorokin

The Islanders entered the third period with a fragile lead, having generated only nine shots on goal through two periods. Their puck management remained poor in several sequences, and defensive lapses allowed the Kings to strike. The Islanders took consecutive penalties that led to a 5-on-3 advantage for Los Angeles. Quinton Byfield capitalized on this opportunity with a power-play goal at 12:56 of the first period, reducing the New York lead to one goal.

Ilya Sorokin, the Islanders goalkeeper, was instrumental in preserving the narrow advantage. He made critical saves to keep the Kings off the board despite the defensive shortcomings. His performance was the saving grace for a team that struggled to control the middle of the ice. Sorokin's reliability allowed the Islanders to stay in the game even when their offensive output was minimal and their defensive structure was compromised.

Third Period Surge and Final Outcome

Simon Holmstrom threatened to tie the game just 39 seconds into the third period for Los Angeles, but the Islanders held firm. The home team failed to seize the momentum they had gained from the power-play goal, handing the advantage back to New York. Bo Horvat sealed the victory with an empty-net goal, capping off a win that was more about survival than dominance. The final score of 5-2 reflected the uneven quality of play from both sides.

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Ryan Pulock contributed significantly to the win with two secondary assists and a solid defensive presence in his first game back from a shoulder injury. His return helped stabilize the defense, allowing the team to feel more comfortable on the breakout. However, the Islanders must address the underlying issues that led to poor puck management and defensive gaps. The victory is a positive step, but the performance suggests that more work is required to sustain success in upcoming matchups.