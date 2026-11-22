A second aggravation of his shoulder in a matter of weeks signals that it could continue to be an issue for a while.

was an aggravation of the same shoulder issue he’s already missed time with this season, and which required surgery over the summer. on Saturday, saying Pulock suffered an upper-body injury related to the same issue he’s been dealing with.

There is no timeline yet for Pulock’s return, as he will need to see doctors upon the team’s return to Long Island. Softening the blow somewhat is that the team did have Logan Stanley back in its lineup in Detroit, making it a like-for-like swap. Stanley went back to his usual spot on the top pair, Matthew Schaefer shifted back to the right alongside him and the rest of the defense was unchanged.

Also read Islanders Beat Red Wings 3-2 as Cizikas Plays 1,000th Game

Ryan Pulock battles Alex Laferriere for the puck during the Islanders’ win over the Kings on Nov. 12, 2026, in Los Angeles. Stanley played 20:47 and was plus-2 on the night while the defense was the best part of the Islanders’ game, holding Detroit to just eight high-danger chances at five-on-five. After the Islanders lost all four games Pulock missed during his first stint out with injury, that was a positive sign.

Nevertheless, the situation with Pulock remains concerning. A second aggravation of his shoulder in a matter of weeks signals that it could continue to be an issue for a while. Pulock had already played through the injury for chunks of last season before exiting the lineup when the Islanders were eliminated from the playoff hunt, and undergoing surgery in the offseason.

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The Islanders nearly added Emil Heineman to their list of walking wounded when the winger went down the tunnel in the second period with what appeared to be a shoulder injury, but he returned to play the third.

“Huge relief,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “I think my initial reaction was, ‘Here we go again, he’s holding his shoulder. ’ It didn’t look good. So the fact he came back is great.

You never know with these things how it is tomorrow, but so far, so good. ” Kyle Palmieri commissioned specially made hats with No. 53 on the front and “Ciz1Kas” on the back, while Bo Horvat and his wife, Holly, got the Islanders specially made shirts with the same slogan in honor of Casey Cizikas’ 1,000th game.