ELMONT, NY — Casey Cizikas is hardly at the top of the list of the greatest New York Islanders. He'd be the first to tell you that.

Oct 27, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas takes a shot on goal against the Nashville Predators during the first period at Bridgestone Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn ImagesCasey Cizikas is hardly at the top of the list of the greatest New York Islanders. He’d be the first to tell you that. The gritty, frenetic forward has carved out a lengthy career doing the dirty work that not every hockey player is willing to do. He goes into the corners with gusto, wreaks havoc around the opposing goalie’s crease, throws the body around, and, if needed, steps up to defend his teammates.

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He is a fourth liner, and that is just about where he has always been over the last 16 seasons. Outside of the anomaly that was a 20-goal season in 2018-19, he never scored more than 10 in a single campaign. The 35-year-old ranks 23rd in franchise history with 125 goals, 33rd with 158 assists, and 28th with 283 points. That’s not exactly production to write home about.

But Cizikas has been one of the most invaluable skaters the Islanders have had since he broke into the league during the 2011-12 season, and Saturday night in Detroit will bring a reward that not many NHLers get to experience: 1,000 career games.

“It means I’m getting old, but it’ll be an exciting moment and something to be proud of when it comes,” Cizikas joked on Tuesday. “I’m gonna be extremely happy with that accomplishment, especially what’s gone on over the course of my career with the shortened seasons and injuries. To get here, it hasn’t been easy. But it’s taken a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication, and a lot of sacrifices.

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I’ll be extremely proud when that day comes. ”to play 1,000 games for the same franchise and just the fourth Islander, joining Denis Potvin, Josh Bailey, and Bryan Trottier.

“What a career, and to do it all with one team is fantastic,” head coach Pete DeBoer said. “I’ve followed Casey’s career back to junior hockey. I’ve followed his path. He’s going to be the exception, not the norm, going forward: a guy who plays 1,000 games for one organization.

That’s pretty rare air. Credit to him and credit to the organization to recognize the value that he brings on and off the ice, and they’ve kept him here. ” Cizikas was an integral member of the trio once deemed “The Best 4th Line in Hockey,” alongside Cal Clutterbuck and Matt Martin. For a franchise that always struggled to lure top-tier talent and keep it here, that fourth line was a game-changer for most of a decade.

They were the great equalizer for a team that desperately needed it to stay afloat, and Cizikas’ contributions played a major role in instituting one of the more unique team cultures in the sport. He went from playing in front of empty seats at Nassau Coliseum to sticking with the team through rumors of relocation, a move to Brooklyn, a return to a renovated Coliseum, and then finally, laying roots at UBS Arena.

“We’ve built a really good culture here,” Cizikas said. “We’ve had a group that’s been together for a while. We’ve lost a few pieces along the way, but that’s the way this business works, unfortunately. But at the end of the day, when you come here, you’re an Islander.

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You’re one of us. We make you feel like family, like we’re brothers, and I think that’s something that’s really special that we created here. ” Still, there was understandable hesitation to take a deep dive into the waters of nostalgia. Perhaps it was to keep the lingering reality of one’s hockey mortality at bay.

Cizikas is the last of a dwindling breed around the Islanders. His long-time linemates, Martin and Clutterbuck, are retired. So is Bailey. Anders Lee is in Utah, and Brock Nelson is in Colorado.

Or, perhaps it’s just the mindset of what has made a hard-working figure so reliable for so long: Keep the head down and the legs pumping.

“No, honestly, I haven’t thought about it,” Cizikas said when asked about where he thinks his place in Islanders lore is. “I hope what I bring every single night is kind of the impact that I leave when my career is done. I just try to focus on what I need to do to help the team every single night, and the way I need to play to achieve that. So that’s pretty much the way I view it.

”Joe Pantorno has been the executive sports editor of amNewYork since 2020. He covers the New York Mets and is a member of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America . He is also a member of the Pro Hockey Writers’ Association and has covered the New York Islanders for nearly a decade. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York, while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo!

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