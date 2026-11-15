Islanders Beat Ducks 6-2 Behind Holmstrom Hat Trick and Team Effort

Simon Holmstrom recorded his first career hat trick and Matthew Schaefer added three points as the New York Islanders defeated the Anaheim Ducks 6-2, showcasing a balanced lineup performance after a recent losing streak.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — They can still get better, and they can still get healthier. But it’s hard to escape the fact that on the nightBy the end, it was less about Barzal and more about Simon Holmstrom’s first career hat trick, Matthew Schaefer’s three-point night and a series of great performances up and down the Islanders lineup.

Barzal can certainly take credit for the vibes, though, and Saturday’s 6-2 win over the Ducks was exactly what the Islanders needed. They’ll leave California with five of six points in hand from a trip they entered on a losing streak, and this game in particular was a reminder of what Pete DeBoer’s squad looks like when it’s rolling.

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Mathew Barzal of the New York Islanders skates with the puck against Sam Colangelo of the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Anaheim, Calif. The Islanders were crisp in their passing and attuned to their details. They skated with verve; all four lines had it going. When there were mistakes, they back-checked hard and found ways to make up for them.

A night that looked to be about Barzal, who notched an assist on his very first shift of the season, winning an offensive-zone faceoff and then feeding Ben Hutton, ended up being just as much about Holmstrom, Matias Maccelli and Schaefer. Holmstrom scored a pair of goals 5:27 apart in the second period, first finishing off a delicious 1-2-3 passing sequence that started with Kyle Palmieri and Schaefer, then ripping another from the high slot after Bo Horvat fed him from down low.

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He finished off the hat trick 2:41 into the third, fittingly enough from Victor Eklund’s feed, just one day after the Islanders’ Swedes made a trip to Disneyland together. Maccelli, perhaps the most underrated member of this team right now, was noticeable on nearly every shift below the hash marks and picked up two assists.

Schaefer had three, including a feed to Mitchell Chaffee on the rush that made it 5-1 at 10:28 of the second period and ended the competitive portion of the night just after its halfway mark. The dynamic defenseman finished the night as a plus-3, led the Islanders in ice time and is now averaging more than a point per game. It wasn’t perfect.

You didn’t need a fine-tooth comb to pick out the Islanders puck management behind the net as an issue, with Hutton’s turnover leading to Nikita Nesterenko’s goal, and Casey Cizikas saving an earlier Nesterenko attempt after Semyon Varlamov’s ill-fated attempt to play the puck. Simon Holmstrom of the New York Islanders celebrates his goal during a game against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Anaheim, Calif.

In no small part due to score effects, the back half of the game was mostly spent defending, with the Islanders picking their spots on the rush rather than tilting the ice. Jean-Gabriel Pageau is still missing from the lineup with a lower-body injury, and the Islanders played most of the night down to five defensemen after Logan Stanley left early in the second with a lower-body injury.

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The training staff is not out of the woods yet, even as the three players who came on this trip as question marks will all fly home healthy. Still, this was night and day from how the Islanders have looked lately. There was a confidence about them. The win put their seasonlong goal differential, which was at an even zero going into the night, back into the black.

If they can actually get healthy for a while, there are real possibilities for this team. The lineup Saturday — still missing two key pieces from its forward corps in Pageau and Calum Ritchie — had a genuine weapon in its depth. Barzal, who skated on the third line and the second power-play unit in an attempt to limit his ice time in his first game back, is still ramping up. The foreshadowing Saturday, though, was all to the good.