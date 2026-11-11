Islamic Centre of England Faces Probe After Hosting Iran‑Backed Sympathiser

The Charity Commission investigates the Islamic Centre of England after it is alleged to have hosted a pro‑Iran militant who filmed attacks on dissidents. The centre's links to Tehran and its sale of Hezbollah merchandise raise concerns across London.

The Islamic Centre of England in Maida Vale, London, is under a formal investigation by the Charity Commission after it was discovered that the charity hosted a British national who openly supports the Iran ian regime and was filmed assaulting anti‑regime protesters. The investigation, announced in early May 2024, focuses on allegations that the centre maintained close ties to Tehran and allowed activities that could be interpreted as supporting a banned terrorist organisation.

Core Details of the Investigation

The centre organised a charity bazaar last year where a 30‑year‑old architect and Shia lay preacher, Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, was seen selling a phone case depicting Hassan Nasrallah, the former leader of Hezbollah. Hezbollah is a banned Iran‑backed terror group, making the sale of such merchandise potentially a violation of the Terrorism Act 2000. Alwadaei has been publicly identified as a supporter of Iran's fundamentalist regime, admitting in an April interview that he would not call himself an extremist while still describing himself as a pro‑regime activist.

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The charity's role in providing a platform for Alwadaei came under scrutiny when footage from May 2024 surfaced, showing him assaulting Iranian dissidents outside a Wembley mosque during a memorial for former president Ebrahim Raisi, who has been nicknamed the 'Butcher of Tehran'. The attack injured at least one dissident, Navid Bavi, who sustained partial paralysis after being punched and kicked.

Stakeholder Reactions and Competing Views

Conservative MP Alicia Kearns condemned the centre for allowing Alwadaei to speak, calling the charity's actions "platforming" and demanding that the Charity Commission take decisive action against the organisation. She has urged that charities that enable extremist individuals be disqualified and closed, citing the need for government enforcement of anti‑terror laws. Kearns has specifically named the Islamic Centre of England and Dar Alhekma Trust as entities that must be scrutinised for potential links to extremist propaganda.

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Alwadaei and his wife, Huda Meerwali-who appears to have joined him at the bazaar-both hold naturalised British citizenship. Meerwali's social media profiles contain posts that glorify Hezbollah leaders, including the late commander Imad Mughniyeh. Both individuals have been linked to Athar, an Instagram shop that sells laser‑engraved items bearing the images of Nasrallah and Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqeel, potentially breaching Section 12 of the Terrorism Act 2000, which criminalises inviting support for a banned organisation.

Impact on London and Next Steps

The Charity Commission warned the Islamic Centre of England earlier in 2020 following two events that eulogised Qasem Soleimani, the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps commander killed in a U.S. drone strike. The regulator intervened in November 2022 after finding the trust's trustees had failed to comply with a previous warning, leading to the centre's closure in May 2023 and the appointment of an interim manager. The latest investigation adds pressure on the regulator to enforce stricter oversight of charities with potential extremist links.

Government officials reaffirmed that criminal activity such as encouraging terrorism is prosecutable by the Crown Prosecution Service and independent courts. The police are expected to consider whether the sale of Hezbollah‑related merchandise and the endorsement of violent actions constitute offences under existing legislation. The charity's trustees will likely face hearings, and the outcome could set a precedent for how the UK handles charities that may function as fronts for foreign influence.

Both Alwadaei and Meerwali have been contacted by the Daily Mail for comment. The investigation remains ongoing, with stakeholders awaiting further guidance from the Charity Commission and the justice system on how to proceed with potential prosecutions and regulatory sanctions.