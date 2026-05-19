The Islamic Center of San Diego was targeted by two assailants, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old, who killed three adults. The shooting was a hate crime against a house of worship and a school shooting. The attackers were motivated by Islamophobia.

On Monday, police officers from multiple departments converge on the Islamic Center of San Diego after a fatal shooting left three people dead. The shooting was both a hate crime against a house of worship and a school shooting .

The attackers were a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old. The Islamic Center of San Diego is a mosque and school. In 1992, the author stepped foot in the Islamic Center of San Diego to announce the creation of the Muslim Student Association. In April 2026, the author warned the Islamic Center of San Diego congregation of a possible attack, which tragically materialized just three weeks later.

The author also mentioned the lack of a class or program devoted to the history of both Muslim Americans and Arab Americans in the San Diego area





sdut / 🏆 5. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Islamic Center Of San Diego Hate Crime School Shooting Islamophobia Hate Speech Anti-Islamic Writing Anti-Muslim Attack Eid Al-Adha Hajj Pilgrimage White Assailant March 24 2019 Islamic Center In Escondido Antisemitism Islamophobia Specter Of Hate German Americans Japanese Americans Muslim Americans Arab Americans California State University San Marcos San Diego State University Encinitas

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

San Diego Police Respond to Active Shooter Incident at Islamic Center, Evacuate Schools and CenterSan Diego police had to respond to an active shooter situation at the Islamic Center of San Diego in Clairemont, leading to the evacuation of a nearby elementary school and the Islamic Center itself. Authorities are securing the area and searching for the suspected shooter, who is still on the loose.

Read more »

San Diego police say they are responding to an active shooter at a local Islamic CenterSan Diego police are responding to an active shooter at the Islamic Center of San Diego.

Read more »

San Diego Shooting: Islamic Center of San Diego Shooting Scene and Suspected Hate CrimeParents mourn their children's deaths and the Islamic Center shares their concern for the safety of their places of worship in the aftermath of the violent incident.

Read more »

San Diego Shooting: Hate Crime Investigation at Islamic Center of San DiegoA hate crime investigation is underway after a shooting incident at the Islamic Center of San Diego, where a security guard and two other individuals were found dead. The suspects, believed to be teens, killed themselves before being found by responding officers. The case is being treated as a hate crime due to generalized hate rhetoric and a note left by one of the suspects.

Read more »