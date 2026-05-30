Islamic Center of San Diego reveals heightened security protocols after deadly shooting

The center is also continuing to work with law enforcement and hired security professionals to evaluate additional safety measures.

4 On Monday, May 18, 2026 in San Diego, CA., at the Islamic Center of San Diego, five dead, including two teenage suspects, at San Diego mosque shooting.

The center said in an update on its website that despite an active and ongoing law enforcement investigation, local police will remain on site in the near term. However, the center has engaged with police and security professionals to look at additional safety measures and “determine the best path forward. ” “The safety of our children, families, staff, and entire community remains our highest priority,” the center said.

“We ask for the community’s patience as this work continues. ”The center said it is also working with Bright Horizon Academy, the private Islamic school at the mosque, on safety concerns around the students.

A number of them were at the mosque when the shooting happened, but two of the victims courageously“Given the high volume of calls, emails, and community needs, we kindly ask everyone to be patient and to keep in-person interactions with staff brief and respectful,” it said.to help those affected by the shooting, and the mosque made clear it would keep those funds separate from the general funds for the Islamic Center. A town hall is in the works, the center said in its update.

“We are one community, and in moments like this, we must come together with patience, mercy, wisdom, and trust in Allah,” the center said. The San Diego community is still reeling from the shooting after two teens targeted the mosque due to what appeared to be anti-Islamic motivations, police said. San Diego mosque shooters livestreamed deadly attack as FBI probes footageat the mosque engaged with the shooters which ultimately led to his sacrifice.

The two other victims led the shooters to a parking lot away from children, helping prevent a more deadly incident. On Monday, May 18, 2026 in San Diego, CA., at the Islamic Center of San Diego, five dead, including two teenage suspects, at San Diego mosque shooting.





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US News California San Diego Mosque Shooting Security

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gov. Newsom grants security funds to places of worship following mass shooting at Islamic Center of San DiegoGovernor Gavin Newsom announced the state is awarding $80 million to nonprofit organizations, including faith-based groups, after this month's deadly mass shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego.

Read more »

San Diego County wine industry wages remain steady as industry faces rising costsThe San Diego County Vintners Association releases the State of San Diego Wine Industry 2026 report.

Read more »

San Diego police still investigating staffing, response to Islamic Center shootingNBC 7 filed a public records request for staffing levels on the day of the shooting, a request SDPD denied, citing “operational security.”

Read more »

San Diego Islamic center shooting prompts Austin mosques to review securityA deadly shooting outside an Islamic center in San Diego last week is prompting conversations about safety and security at mosques across the country, including

Read more »