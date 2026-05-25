Islamic Center of San Diego Prepares for Hate Crimes with Security Grants and Bulletproof Barriers

The Islamic Center of San Diego has received millions of dollars in security grants from the federal government and the state of California to protect their community from hate crimes and political violence.

A security guard stands watch at the recently funded security center at the Islamic Center of San Diego on Friday. A one-two punch around the turn of the century redefined the American experience and set a new standard for security in an open and gun-friendly society.

The events at Columbine High School in 1999 and the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks rewrote the rules over public safety. They also helped spark billions of dollars in new security spending by governments and private entities. Both the federal government and California now award millions of dollars a year to nonprofit schools, churches and other facilities that are vulnerable to hate crimes like the shooting last week at the Islamic Center of San Diego.

The Clairemont mosque was attacked last Monday by two teenage shooters armed with multiple weapons, killing three people before taking their own lives immediately after the assault. Amin Abdullah was shot and killed in an attack at the Islamic Center of San Diego on Monday, May 18, 2026. San Diego police said the shooting could have been far worse.

The number of fatalities was limited by the actions of licensed security guard Amin Abdullah, who bought precious time for survivors by exchanging gunfire with the suspects while also warning others to flee.

‘Undoubtedly, he saved lives,’ Police Chief Scott Wahl said in the early hours of the massive police response. Abdullah was armed and patrolling the house of worship on a routine Monday morning because leaders of the mosque have long recognized the threat their community confronts due to the rise in hate crimes.

Speaking at a news conference with San Diego police and the FBI the day after the shooting, the Islamic Center’s imam said the mosque was accustomed to receiving hate mail, hateful messages online and hearing passing drivers scream and curse at community members. Even so, center officials spent years preparing for just such an attack.

The Islamic Center of San Diego and its sister campus in El Cajon collected a total of $1.2 million in state and federal grants that provide money to schools, churches and other nonprofits that might become targets for political extremists. The Federal Emergency Management Agency gave the center $600,000 over the past 10-plus years, and the state of California awarded $590,000 under its own nonprofit-security program.

Ghouse Mohammed is the Islamic Center of San Diego’s head of security, who has served on the group’s board of directors since 2013. He said the early grants paid for portions of the black metal fencing that now encircles the property. Later grants were used to install bulletproof glass around a playground near the street, as well as bulletproof glass in other classroom windows.

The center used one of its most recent state grants to build a steel security booth with bulletproof glass just outside the main entrance. Mohammed estimated that construction on that booth finished within the last 18 months. All the walls are made of steel because we were always at the receiving end of threats and hate, and we didn’t want to take chances with our kids and with our community members, he said.

Applications for the security grant funding include a vulnerability analysis. The self-review is supposed to identify specific needs expected by the applicant as well as any specific threats received by the organization. Neither FEMA nor the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, the two agencies that administer the security grants, immediately responded to requests last week for copies of the Islamic Center of San Diego’s applications. Experts say no level of spending can guarantee public safety.

The very nature of shopping centers, schools, churches and other soft targets leaves them vulnerable to attacks from people committed to hate crimes and political violence.

‘Absolute, zero-risk ‘safety’ is not achievable, so every institution, every government body and every organization has to make a risk assessment of the level of threat they face and how much of the safety risk they want to attempt to mitigate,’ said David Schanzer, who directs the Triangle Center on Terrorism at Duke University in North Carolina. ‘There is no ‘right’ answer to this question’ of investing in security, Schanzer said.

‘It is a judgment call and a difficult one at that. It is especially difficult because if something goes wrong, those in charge will be second-guessed





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Islamic Center Of San Diego Hate Crimes Security Grants Bulletproof Barriers Columbine High School Sept. 11 2001 Amin Abdullah Islamic Center’S Imam Ghouse Mohammed Federal Emergency Management Agency California Governor’S Office Of Emergency Serv David Schanzer Triangle Center On Terrorism Duke University North Carolina

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