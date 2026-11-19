A new Pew Research study reveals Islam will surpass Christianity by 2035 driven by higher Muslim birth rates, while Christian populations decline in North America due to secularization.

A comprehensive demographic analysis released by the Pew Research Centre confirms that Islam is projected to become the largest religion globally by 2035. This significant shift in religious dominance will be driven primarily by markedly higher birth rates among Muslims compared to Christians and other religious groups.

The study indicates that the global Muslim population will far outnumber Christian adherents within the next decade. While the world population has exploded over the last century, the proportion of people identifying as Christian has remained relatively static, failing to keep pace with the rapid expansion of the Muslim demographic.

Also read Pew Research: Islam to Surpass Christianity as World's Largest Religion by 2035

Fertility Rates Drive Demographic Shift

According to the data covering the period between 2020 and last year, the fertility rate for Muslims was 3.1 children per woman. This stands in sharp contrast to the Christian fertility rate of 2.5 children per woman during the same timeframe. These figures are the primary engine behind the changing global religious landscape.

The Pew Research Centre, which has published reports on religious demography for 25 years, highlighted that the average fertility rate for all other women was just 1.6 children per woman. This number is considerably below the 2.1 rate considered necessary for each generation to replace the one before, indicating stagnation in those populations.

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Conversion and other methods of changing religious identity were identified as much less significant factors in Islam's growth than the birth rate. The exponential increase in Muslim populations is largely a result of natural increase rather than religious switching, marking a fundamental change in global spiritual composition.

North American Christian Majority Decline

Significant changes are also occurring within North America as Christian majorities face erosion. Pew Research estimates that the United States will no longer have a Christian majority within 40 years. Currently, Christians account for 62 percent of U.S. adults, but this figure is projected to fall below 50 percent by 2065.

Similar trends are evident in Canada, where Christians are expected to drop below 50 percent of the population by 2030. This decline is largely attributed to a substantial increase in the number of people with no religious affiliation, who are increasingly defining the secular landscape of these nations.

The demographic group with no religious affiliation is projected to account for 41 percent of the U.S. population in the coming decades. In Canada, this secular demographic is projected to outnumber Christians by 2070, fundamentally altering the cultural and religious identity of both countries.

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Global Population Projections by 2035

According to the latest estimates, there were 2.27 billion Christians and 2.02 billion Muslims worldwide in 2020. These figures are predicted to rise to 2.52 billion Christians and 2.57 billion Muslims by 2035. This crossover point marks the moment when Islam officially becomes the largest religious group on Earth.

While Hindus and Jews are growing in absolute numbers, they are projected to decline as a percentage of the global population as the latter keeps growing. These groups do not have fertility rates high enough to maintain their current share of the world population against the backdrop of overall human expansion.

Buddhists are forecast to shrink both in number and as a portion of the world population. This decline is partly due to expected decreases in the overall populations of key Buddhist nations including China, South Korea, and Japan, which are facing significant demographic contraction.

The data underscores that religious change is not solely about belief but is deeply intertwined with demographic mechanics. As birth rates diverge between groups, the global religious map will continue to redraw itself, with Islam leading this transformation in the mid-century.