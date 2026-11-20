New national guidance for GPs named after teen Isla Sneddon aims to improve cancer diagnosis rates for young people after her tragic death from sarcoma.

GPs across Scotland are now required to follow a set of new national clinical guidelines named after Isla Sneddon, a teenager who died from breast cancer at age 17. The Scottish Government has officially endorsed these principles to ensure that young patients with unexplained symptoms receive timely and accurate medical investigations. This policy shift follows a year-long campaign led by Isla's parents, Mark and Michelle Sneddon, who sought to prevent similar tragedies for other families.

Isla Sneddon Cancer Diagnosis Timeline

Isla Sneddon traveled to a doctor in Airdrie, Lanarkshire, in March 2023 after discovering a lump in her breast. Although she presented clear physical symptoms, her concerns were repeatedly dismissed by medical staff who attributed the issue to anxiety and hormonal changes typical for her age. Her referral to a breast clinic was subsequently downgraded from urgent to routine status specifically because of her young age.

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Despite the initial dismissal, Isla's health continued to deteriorate over the following two years. In March 2025, at just 17 years old, she was finally diagnosed with a rare sarcoma that had aggressively spread to her heart, lungs, and lymph nodes. The diagnosis came 24 months after she first sought medical attention, marking a tragic delay in life-saving treatment.

Isla's Principles Clinical Framework

The newly adopted guidance, known as Isla's Principles, mandates four specific actions for GPs treating children and young people. The acronym stands for intuition, where doctors must use professional judgment; share information, requiring better communication between primary and secondary care; look beyond the obvious, encouraging deeper investigation when standard diagnoses fail; and agree a plan, ensuring patients have a clear path forward if initial diagnoses are incorrect.

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Health Secretary Angela Constance stated that the guidance was developed specifically to support earlier and more accurate diagnosis of cancers in children and young people. Dr. Sal Peterson, co-chair of the Scottish Primary Care Cancer Group, emphasized that the principles highlight the importance of GP intuition, particularly when patients present with vague or non-specific symptoms that might otherwise be overlooked.

Parental Campaign for Isla's Law

Isla's parents, Mark Sneddon and Michelle Sneddon, argued that their daughter would have received significantly more urgent care had she been an adult presenting with the same symptoms. They stated that if Isla had been older, doctors would have conducted a longer investigation and not dismissed her condition as something she would simply grow out of. The family believes that age-based bias in triage contributed directly to the delay in her diagnosis.

In response to the systemic failures, the couple campaigned to establish Isla's Law, which would require GPs to ensure that urgent pediatric referrals are subject to the same maximum wait times as adult cancer referrals. Their petition on Change.org has attracted more than 43,000 signatures, demonstrating widespread public support for equal treatment standards regardless of age.

Impact on Scottish Healthcare System

The implementation of Isla's Principles will now be used in all health boards north of the Border, creating a standardized approach to pediatric and adolescent oncology referrals. MSP Neil Gray, who previously served as Health Secretary and met with the Sneddon family, welcomed the guidance as a vital step forward. He acknowledged the horrific experience the family endured and praised their tireless campaigning for systemic change.

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Mark and Michelle Sneddon expressed that while they cannot change what happened to their daughter, they find purpose in the hope that their legacy will help other children receive the investigations, diagnosis, and treatment they need sooner. Their goal is for Isla's Principles to create lasting change in how children and young people with concerning symptoms are listened to, investigated, and referred within the NHS system.