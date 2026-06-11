Isla Phillips: Striking Resemblance to Late Great-Grandfather Prince Philip

When Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling tied the knot on Saturday, their three daughters and bridesmaids - Savannah, 15, Isla, 14, and Georgina, 14, beamed with pride. Some eagle-eyed royal fans noted a rather striking resemblance between Isla and her late great-grandfather, Prince Philip. Over the years, Isla, who is the granddaughter of Princess Anne, has often been noted for sharing uncanny similarities with the late Duke of Edinburgh as a young prince in the 1930s. Many have pointed out that their shared features include their fair complexion, blonde hair, strong jawline, and almond-shaped eyes.

When Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling tied the knot on Saturday, their three daughters and bridesmaids - Savannah, 15, Isla, 14, and Georgina, 14, beamed with pride.

Some eagle-eyed royal fans noted a rather striking resemblance between Isla and her late great-grandfather, Prince Philip. Over the years, Isla, who is the granddaughter of Princess Anne, has often been noted for sharing uncanny similarities with the late Duke of Edinburgh as a young prince in the 1930s. Many have pointed out that their shared features include their fair complexion, blonde hair, strong jawline, and almond-shaped eyes.

Now, following the royal wedding at All Saints Church in Kemble over the weekend, avid fans have taken to Instagram to share their amazement at how much young Isla 'looks like her great grandpa', with the pair even dubbed 'twins'.

'Oh wow, I hadn't noticed it before really,' commented one user, while another added: 'The only one that truly resembles him'. Meanwhile, other royal onlookers suggested that Isla is the spitting image of her aunt, Zara Tindall, when she was a teenager.

'She is a copy of her aunt Zara,' shared one user, while another agreed: 'Isla's eyes remind me of Zara Tindall'. Eagle-eyed royal fans noted a rather striking resemblance between Isla and her late great-grandfather, Prince Philip at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's wedding on the weekend. Avid fans have taken to Instagram to share their amazement at how much young Isla 'looks like her great grandpa', with the pair even dubbed 'twins'.

Peter and Harriet's long-awaited nuptials on Saturday are certainly not the first instance in which Isla has drawn comparisons to her late great-grandfather, who died in 2021. Following the Royal Family's Easter celebrations in April, royal fans noted a strong resemblance between the two royals.

'The resemblance between these two is crazy! ,' commented one Instagram user, while another added: 'She does look a lot like her great-grandfather.

' Meanwhile, Isla, who is also the great-grandaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, also drew comparisons to Philip at King Charles's coronation concert in 2023. At the time, one royal observer highlighted the likeness between Isla and her great-grandfather in a post on their Instagram account @philibeth_wales. The caption read: 'Isla Phillips (Peter Phillips' daughter) and Prince Philip (her great-grandfather). I can definitely see a resemblance.

' Fellow royal fans agreed with the comparison, with one person writing: 'Yes agree, the cheekbones the nose and the mouth. ' 'Wow, those genetics from her great-grandfather,' another said. A third commented: 'She is lovely and Prince Phillip was so handsome!

' Isla, who is the granddaughter of Princess Anne , has often been noted for sharing uncanny similarities with the late Duke of Edinburgh as a young prince in the 1930s. On Saturday, Isla, Savannah and Georgina exuded elegance and sophistication as they arrived for their parents' highly-anticipated royal wedding attended by numerous members of the Firm.

However, other commenters claimed Isla also shares features with her grandmother, Princess Anne.

'I find her identical to Anne Princess Royal when she was young,' one wrote, while another commented: 'I see Princess Anne. ' Isla was born at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital on March 29 2012, weighing 7lbs 4oz. A statement released by the Palace at the time expressed how the entire Royal Family were 'delighted' by the arrival of a second great-grandchild for Elizabeth and Philip.

Given the adorable young royal was born during the Queen's milestone Jubilee year it seems somewhat unsurprising that her second name is Elizabeth - a fitting tribute to her beloved great-grandmother. She is 20th in line to the throne and, as a result, has been able to enjoy being a member of the extended royal family without managing the pressures of royal duties.

On Saturday, Isla, Savannah and Georgina exuded elegance and sophistication as they arrived for their parents' highly-anticipated royal wedding attended by numerous members of the Firm. While the three girls are now formally sisters, the teenage trio have known each other for several years, having been on the same hockey team. It is, however, understood that Georgina only met the Royal Family at Balmoral last year





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