Isla Fisher Shares Family Trip to Greece and Girls' Getaway in Nashville Post-Divorce

Isla Fisher, 50, took to Instagram to share highlights from a recent family trip to Greece, including a racy photo in bikini bottoms, and a separate 36-hour girls' getaway in Nashville where she wore a skimpy corseted outfit. The Australian actress appears to be enjoying life after finalizing her divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen last year, spending time with her three children and friends, and attending events like Reese Witherspoon's 50th birthday party.

Isla Fisher appeared to be enjoying the simple things in life on Tuesday as she shared a sneak peek into her recent family trip to Greece .

The Australian actress, 50, shared a series of photos to Instagram of her getaway, including one racy image that saw her strip down to a pair of bikini bottoms. Taking in the skyline view of a coastal town, Isla could be seen flashing her derrière in a pair of blue briefs as she bent over the railing of a balcony.

Isla, who finalised her divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen last year, wore her red tresses down in the picture, pairing her underwear with a bright green jumper. The rest of the reel included snapshots of her life of late, as she could be seen spending some quality time with her family and three children. In the final photos, Isla sported a serene smile as she slipped into a low-cut floral dress and posed on a beach.

Isla Fisher, 50, appeared to be enjoying the simple things in life on Tuesday as she shared a sneak peek into her recent family trip to Greece 'Family, Feta, Five days,' Isla captioned the post. It comes after Isla was seen enjoying herself following her divorce from 54-year-old English comedian Sacha last year. The Australian actress recently enjoyed a 36-hour getaway to one of the USA's famed holiday destinations.

The Hollywood star took to her social media in March to share a gallery of snaps featuring highlights of a recent girls' getaway in Nashville. She joined a slew of A-listers at actress Reese Witherspoon's 50th birthday party. In a series of photos, the Wedding Crashers actress flaunted her figure in a skimpy corseted one-piece encrusted with rhinestones. She completed the bold look with a traditional wide-brimmed black cowboy hat and a black sequinned fringe skirt.

Isla added the cheeky caption: 'If lost, please return to the nearest saloon.

' Join the discussionShould celebrities share revealing holiday moments or keep family trips private on social media? What's your view?

The Australian actress shared a series of photos to Instagram of her getaway, including one racy image that saw her strip down to a pair of bikini bottoms It comes after Isla was seen enjoying herself following her divorce from English comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, 54, last year Read More Isla Fisher in skimpy ensemble at wild girls' night in Nashville after 'freeing' divorce The Confessions of a Shopaholic actress strutted the streets in the racy outfit and joked in the post, 'This actually IS my first rodeo.

' Captioning the gallery '36 hours in Nashville', Isla also shared a snap of a group of revellers taking a trip around the streets of Nashville in 'a bar on wheels' known as a 'pedal tavern'. 'It's not a drinking problem if it's a group physical activity? ' she joked in the caption. She also shared photos of the city, known as a music hub, including shots from the botanical gardens.





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