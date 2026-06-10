ISIS-linked gang found guilty of murdering British couple

A British couple, Rod Saunders and Rachel Saunders, were brutally murdered by an ISIS-linked gang in South Africa while searching for rare gladioli flowers. The couple was tortured for their bank details and credit card PIN number before being hacked, stabbed, and battered to death. The gang then threw their bodies to crocodiles. The couple's remains were later found washed up, and it took DNA and dental experts to identify them. The gang was caught after a R734,000 (£37,000) spending spree with the victim's credit card and was found to be on a terrorist warning list.

An ISIS-linked gang who brutally stabbed and battered a British couple to death then threw their bodies to crocodiles have been found guilty of their murder.

World renowned botanists Rod Saunders, 74, and wife Rachel, 63, were ambushed in South Africa whilst out searching for rare gladioli flowers in remote mountains. The devoted couple who were married for over 30 years and lived in Cape Town met a horrific end whilst setting up camp beside a forest dam in a national park.

A court heard how they were viciously tortured for Rachel's gold credit card PIN number and bank account details before being hacked, stabbed and battered to death. They were then disposed of after being cocooned in their sleeping bags and thrown off the Tugela River Bridge in the Ngoye Forest National Park to Nile crocodiles. Just 48 hours earlier the botanic experts were being interviewed by BBC presenter Nick Bailey for a Gardeners World special in the remote Drakensberg Mountains.

Shortly after the BBC2 wildlife documentary team and the horticultural experts parted company the pair were attacked after parking their 4x4 to prepare to pitch camp. Durban High Court heard how first gang ringleader and Muslim convert Sayefundeen Del Vecchio, 44, acting alone had identified them to his wife and lodger by phone as a 'good hunt'.

He later pounced and forced them to reveal their bank details and after killing them texted wife Bibi Patel, 34, and their lodger Mussa Jackson, 40, to say the 'prey are in hellfire'. World renowned botanists Rod Saunders, 74, and wife Rachel, 63, were ambushed in South Africa whilst out searching for rare gladioli flowers in remote mountains Durban High Court where the alleged killers of British botanists Rod and Rachel Saunders face trial for kidnap and murder Italian born Del Vecchio told wife Patel, the daughter of a Muslim cleric, and Malawian lodger and Muslim convert Jackson to meet him in the Saunders's stolen Toyota Land Cruiser.

Durban High Court heard how by then Rod and Rachel Saunders were dead in the back of it. Post mortems revealed that Rachel had been hacked a number of times to the back of her skull with a machete like heavy blade and stabbed repeatedly in the upper back. She had also been brutally battered with a heavy blunt instrument that was believed to be the same murder weapon responsible for caving in the skull of tragic husband Rod.

Both victims were then cocooned in their sleeping bags and thrown in the back of their Toyota Land Cruiser 4 x 4 and driven to rendezvous with the wife and lodger in the forest. They drove to the Tugela River Bridge and the trio tossed the victims in their blood soaked sleeping bags to the maneaters below but their savaged bodies were found washed up.

Their remains were in such a terrible state due to the injuries they suffered in the violent attack and from predation from wild animals and decomposition that they were unrecognisable. It took two pathologists using DNA and a dental expert to be able to finally identify them. The brutal murder of the British couple who traveled the world lecturing on South African flora and fauna shocked the nation but it was another 8 years until they were finally convicted.

The court heard the trio were caught by their greed having gone on a R734,000 (£37,000) spending spree with Dr Rachel Saunder's gold credit card over a two-day period. They also bought Bitcoin and siphoned the Saunder's savings into their own bank account. A suspicious shop assistant watching them buying wildly finally challenged the trio for proof one of them was Dr Saunders and the gang fled the store and police were alerted.

Officers were already searching for the much-loved pair unaware they had met such a grisly fate after work colleagues had alerted them when the pair did not keep regular check ins. The Toyota Landcruiser 4 x 4 which in which Rod and Rachel Saunders were travelling in the Drakensberg Mountain in North East South Africa Following the trail of credit card spending finally led them to the gang who were found to be already on a terrorist warning list and the Saunders phones were found at their home.

The elite South African police squad the Hawks also found their jewellery and personal belongings and stolen camping equipment and laptops and finally the stolen Toyota. Inside the 4 x 4 they found heavy blood stains which were linked to Rod and Rachel. The court heard the couple who ran Summerhill Seeds in Cape Town regularly drove up into the wilds of South Africa in the remote north east to find seeds from rare gladioli flowers.

They collected them and sold them world wide by mail-order from their garden centre company. Judge Esther Steyn yesterday found all three guilty of double murder, kidnap, robbery and theft after one collapsed trial and a mammoth 160 court days which heard 60 witnesse





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ISIS-Linked Gang British Couple Murder South Africa Gladioli Flowers Torture Bank Details Credit Card PIN Number Crocodiles DNA Dental Expert R734 000 £37 000 Terrorist Warning List Summerhill Seeds Cape Town Drakensberg Mountain Ngoye Forest National Park Tugela River Bridge Durban High Court Sayefundeen Del Vecchio Bibi Patel Mussa Jackson Judge Esther Steyn Double Murder Kidnap Robbery Theft

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ISIS-Linked Gang Found Guilty of Murdering British Botanists in South AfricaThree individuals linked to ISIS have been convicted for the brutal murder of renowned British botanists Rod and Rachel Saunders in South Africa. The couple, who were searching for rare gladioli flowers, were ambushed, tortured for their banking details, and killed. Their bodies were thrown to crocodiles from a bridge. The perpetrators were identified through a lavish spending spree using the victims' credit card, leading to their arrest after an eight-year investigation.

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