Isiah Canion Breaks Out, Gunner Stockton Shines in Georgia's Dominant Win Over Missouri

Georgia wide receiver Isiah Canion finally made his presence felt with a touchdown and 63 yards after recovering from injury, while kicker Peyton Woodring corrected his recent struggles by making all field goal attempts in a strong performance against the Missouri Tigers.

University of Georgia wide receiver Isiah Canion catches a pass in the first half of Georgia's game against the Missouri Tigers in Sanford Stadium, Athens on Nov. 14, 2026.

| Dawg Postgroup. Georgia got off to about as hot of a start as Smart could ask for, creating a turnover on the first play and then scoring in just a minute of game time.. The Dawgs are rolling. Let’s take a look at the biggest winners and losers for Georgia after another strong win:Isiah Canion finally made his presence known in the red and black.

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His Georgia career got off to a slow start in September, when he logged just three catches for 28 yards against Tennessee State and Western Kentucky. He got hurt in the third game against Arkansas and missed the next four games with a leg injury.

“He is a great kid. He works really hard. It's important to him. Nobody has been more frustrated with an injury than him,” Smart said.

“Tonight he came out of the brace and played with confidence and I was proud of him,” Smart said. Today, he finally broke out as a contributor for the Dawgs. Gunner Stockton hit him for a 33-yard catch down the left sideline early in the game.

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Then, in the second quarter, he caught his touchdown as a Georgia Bulldog with a red zone score. He finished the game with four grabs for 63 yards and a touchdown. He was also given two carries, as offensive coordinator Mike Bobo continues to get wide receivers and tight ends involved in the run game. Peyton Woodring had a better day against Missouri than he had in the previous month.

Woodring is coming off of a four-game stretch where he missed a field goal in each contest. That turned out to be costly against Auburn. On Saturday, he made all of his kicks. He made both a 40 and 41-yard field goal as well as all six of his extra point attempts.

Smart has consistently backed Woodring despite the recent struggles he has had. After all, he is one of the highest scoring players in SEC history. He backed his kicker again tonight, saying he didn’t think anything was wrong with him when he was missing kicks. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

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“I didn’t diagnose anything. I don’t know the first thing about kicking. I have a lot of confidence in him, and the team has a lot of confidence in him… I am proud of him for sticking those through,” Smart said. Sacovie White-Helton didn’t make a big impact on offense.

In fact, he didn’t even catch a pass on Saturday, but this was his best special teams game of the season. White-Helton returned the second half opening kick for a 58-yard play, giving Georgia great field position to start the second half, already up 31-7. He also returned a punt for 30 yards, giving Georgia great field position on another occasion.

He shared return duties with true freshman Tyriq Green, who is playing for the first time since the Western Kentucky game in September. White-Helton has had some struggles returning punts and maintaining the ball, so a day where he got to show off his speed and shiftiness in the open field makes him a winner and contributed to the well-rounded effort of this Georgia team.

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“Happy for him . Nobody works harder in the return games than he does. It is important to him,” Smart said. Overall, Missouri has been one of the best teams in the SEC both running the football and stopping the run.

Tonight, the Tigers went up against a team that is even better in both of those areas, and it showed. Missouri averaged 158 rushing yards per game heading into tonight, which was good for seventh in the conference. Georgia held Mizzou to 101 yards, which is better than a handful of teams have done against the Dawgs. Missouri is even better at stopping the run.

Mizzou allowed 95.8 yards per game on the ground heading into tonight, which was good for fourth-lowest in the conference. Georgia ran for 182 yards and five touchdowns. Missouri had only allowed five scores on the ground all season prior to this weekend. Georgia’s pass rush has been significantly better this season compared to the lows it reached last year.

The Dawgs were averaging 3.4 sacks per game heading into tonight. Georgia didn’t sack Austin Simmons a single time, and the backups didn’t sack Matt Zollers when all the reserves were in the game. The defense got a fair amount of pressure on Simmons, but he maneuvered the pocket as well as he could and got outside of it to make throws throughout the night.

He is one of the best quarterbacks the Dawgs will play all year and typically gets the ball out quickly. Georgia just couldn’t finish on the quarterback. The Dawgs’ defense has created havoc all season. Tonight was not one of those nights.

Ryan Kerley began his journalism career in the throes of COVID in 2020 - complicating the start of his career in the space. A year later Kerley reported from Athens to Miami to Indianapolis as the Bulldogs won the program's first national title since 1980. Kerley has covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls and College Football Playoff National Championship Games.

In addition to his duties at Dawg Post, Kerley is an accomplished play-by-play voice for both football and basketball. Kerley graduated from the University of Georgia in 2024 with a degree in Journalism. Kerley is a native of Cleveland, Georgia.