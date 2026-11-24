Otherworldly Munchkin anime gets official January 7 2026 release date after production delays. New trailer and cast details reveal dark isekai story on Crunchyroll.

The upcoming isekai anime series Otherworldly Munchkin: Let's Speedrun the Dungeon with Only 1 HP! has officially locked in its premiere date. The studio confirmed that fans can expect the new release to arrive on January 7th next year. This announcement coincides with the debut of a brand new promotional trailer and visual poster.

Release Date Confirmed After Delay

Otherworldly Munchkin: Let's Speedrun the Dungeon with Only 1 HP! was previously scheduled for a Fall 2025 launch. A significant production delay pushed the timeline back by approximately two years. The series will now air in Japan on January 7th before streaming globally on Crunchyroll.

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New Creative Team Takes Direction

Naoya Fukushi has stepped in as the director to lead the project during Studio Durandal. Mamoru Yokota and Yui Kato are serving as character designers for the animation. The production team also includes Yui Horiguchi as the CG director and Hiroshi Hosokawa handling the scripts.

Music and Voice Cast Details

The opening theme is titled Sai and will be performed by the musical group LIL LEAGUE. The ending theme is titled Zanka and features vocals from ZAQ. Both tracks have been previewed in the recently released trailer to build anticipation for the debut.

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Dark Isekai Plot Unfolds

Yukito Kirihara is voiced by Kazuki Ura in this new adaptation. He is transported to another world alongside his sister. A mysterious woman assigns him a character sheet with random properties. He discovers he has only one hit point to survive.

Kana Yuki voices Charlotte R. Brownia in the cast. Yui Ishikawa provides the voice for Lumilia Sherwood. Kaori Maeda plays Liverna Dark in the story. Hika Tsukishiro takes on the role of Sana Kirihara. The cast also includes Fukushi Ochiai as Rocinante.

Ayasa Ito is voiced as Managarmr in the series. Yoko Hikasa plays the character Nephilia Curse. Anri Katsu serves as the narrator for the narrative. Yuichiro Umehara provides the voice for Sharaza. These actors bring the dark fantasy world to life through their performances.

Viewer Expectations for Next Year

The series takes a dark path similar to other recent isekai releases. Yukito must find his sister while navigating strange new threats. An underlying mystery drives the plot forward in this unique fantasy setting. Fans are eagerly awaiting the streaming debut on Crunchyroll.

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The release marks a significant moment for Isekai anime fans. The studio hopes to kick off the new year with high-quality animation. Viewers are encouraged to share their thoughts on the new direction. The premiere on January 7th is now the definitive date for the series.