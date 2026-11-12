Isamu Noguchi Akari Lamps Reissued for 75th Anniversary

Two original Isamu Noguchi Akari lamp models, VB1 and VB3, are being reproduced for the first time since the 1986 Venice Biennale to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the iconic lighting design.

Isamu Noguchi, the prominent artist who represented the United States at the 1986 Venice Biennale, is seeing a significant resurgence in interest surrounding his lighting designs. To mark the 75th anniversary of the Akari lamp, two specific models that were previously displayed at that historic event are being manufactured for the first time since their initial unveiling.

Akari Lamps Return to Production

The VB1 and VB3 models, which were featured in the U.S. pavilion in 1986, are finally entering new production runs after decades of inactivity. These two lamps share a distinct pyramid shape, a geometric form that Noguchi explicitly described as resembling nature's own architectural approach. This reissue allows collectors and design enthusiasts to acquire pieces that have not been commercially available for nearly forty years.

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Historic 1986 Venice Biennale Display

During the 1986 Venice Biennale, Isamu Noguchi installed a massive marble slide outside the United States pavilion, a design originally intended for playgrounds that was transported by barge to the site. Inside the pavilion, he showcased stone sculptures and a twisting helix, but he faced significant resistance regarding his light sculptures. The pavilion's curator advised against featuring the lamps prominently, fearing that their appearance as commercial products would trigger a negative critical response from art critics.

Curatorial Conflict and Artistic Vision

Noguchi's light sculptures were constructed from mulberry-bark paper and bamboo, materials that gave them an aura similar to items found in museum gift shops elsewhere in Venice. Despite the curator's concerns, the lamps remained on display, proving that Noguchi's artistic vision for these objects transcended traditional gallery boundaries. The Artists Rights Society and the Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum in New York are now overseeing the details of this reissue, ensuring historical accuracy.

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Design Features and Installation Flexibility

The newly produced VB1 and VB3 models offer versatile display options, allowing owners to anchor them to the ground with stones tied to the base or to let them float freely in space. This dual functionality highlights the innovative nature of Noguchi's design philosophy, which sought to blend structural stability with ethereal light. The stones used in the anchored configuration are also covered in washi paper, a meticulous detail that Noguchi credited to the manufacturer and praised for its beauty.

Noguchi's Legacy in Modern Design

Noguchi famously noted that the pyramid shape of these lamps seems to be nature's way of constructing form, a perspective that has cemented their status as functional art. The decision to reissue these specific models connects contemporary consumers with a pivotal moment in art history when commercial aesthetics challenged traditional fine art definitions. This release serves as both a celebration of the Akari lamp's durability and a tribute to Noguchi's enduring influence on lighting design and sculpture.