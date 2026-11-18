Grey's Anatomy star Isaiah Washington pays tribute to his late wife Jenisa Marie Garland and reveals his romantic connection with Kei Bennett following her unexpected passing from a stroke.

Actor Isaiah Washington has publicly confirmed a new romantic relationship with Kei Bennett, marking a significant emotional shift thirteen months after the sudden death of his wife, Jenisa Marie Garland. The Grey's Anatomy alum shared the update on Monday, November 16, via a detailed Instagram post that honored his late wife while introducing his new partner to his followers.

Washington, 63, described Bennett as a woman with deep Southern charm and intelligence, stating that no other woman in his life compares to her. He wrote that he has known many incredible women but none can hold a candle to Bennett, whom he has been seeing for the last nine months. The actor emphasized their mutual commitment, declaring that they do not play about each other and that she is all his and he is all hers.

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The announcement follows a period of intense public mourning for Garland, who passed away in June 2025 after collapsing with a massive hemorrhagic stroke. Washington used the platform to urge fans to take headaches seriously, revealing that Garland collapsed on May 31, 2025, and succumbed to her injuries on June 9, 2025. He noted that some migraines are warning signs of much worse conditions and advised people to get brain scans if they experience severe headaches.

Washington expressed bafflement that any man in Bennett's past could have harmed or disrespected her, praising her as a multifaceted talented individual. He highlighted her intelligence, entrepreneurial spirit, and success as a black business owner, stating she earned her place at his creative table. The actor affirmed that he will never let her down as a friend and partner in love and creativity, promising that expect great things to come from both of them soon.

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Reflecting on his past, Washington recalled being briefly married and divorced at age 21 before meeting Garland in 1995. The couple exchanged vows one year later and remained together for nearly three decades until her unexpected passing. Washington shared that their marriage and three children profoundly changed his professional trajectory, taking a back seat to family life during his rise to stardom as Preston Burke on Grey's Anatomy.

The actor acknowledged the sensitivity of sharing such personal details, noting that Garland was extremely private even during their long marriage. He mentioned that she has been gone for thirteen months now and left behind three incredibly amazing children to continue her legacy. Washington admitted uncertainty about the appropriateness of the post but felt compelled to speak on her behalf from the other side.

His openness mirrors broader conversations among celebrities regarding grief and moving forward after unexpected losses. Stars like Michelle Williams and Lea Michele have recently discussed dealing with grief following the deaths of their partners, highlighting the complex nature of public mourning. Washington's journey from profound loss to new love illustrates the long shadow left by Garland's passing while embracing a future with Bennett.

Garland's legacy continues through their children and her professional achievements as an entrepreneur and hair stylist. Washington's willingness to discuss her business acumen adds depth to her public persona beyond her role as a spouse. The timeline of events moves from Garland's collapse in May 2025 to her death in June 2025, with this new announcement occurring in November 2025.

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The couple welcomed three children together: sons Isaiah and Tyme, and daughter Iman. Washington's public acknowledgment of his new relationship serves as both a eulogy for his late wife and a declaration of his future with Bennett. He stressed that while men may have left Garland heartbroken in the past, they never broke her spirit, and he is committed to protecting and loving Bennett with the same respect.

This update marks a pivotal moment in Washington's personal life, transitioning from nearly three decades of marriage to a new chapter. His message serves as a testament to the enduring nature of love and the importance of honoring the past while moving forward. Fans are encouraged to keep watching the development of this new couple as they navigate life together.