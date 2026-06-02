Isabelle Adjani Endorses Margaret Qualley as Perfect Casting for Possession Remake

Original Possession star Isabelle Adjani praises Margaret Qualley as incredibly talented and notes their resemblance, supporting the upcoming remake directed by Parker Finn. The film has gained momentum with Qualley and Callum Turner attached to star.

The upcoming remake of the 1981 cult horror film Possession has already generated significant buzz, especially after original star Isabelle Adjani publicly endorsed the casting of Margaret Qualley in the iconic role of Anna.

Adjani, whose performance in the original is considered one of the most intense in horror history, praised Qualley as incredibly talented and noted a striking physical resemblance between the two actresses. During a dinner party years ago, Qualley reportedly told Adjani that she looked more like her than her own mother, a comment that now seems prescient given the casting choice.

Adjani also expressed approval of the modern cinematic climate, where extreme and unconventional horror films are gaining traction, making a remake of Possession both timely and potentially successful. Directed by Andrzej Zulawski, the original Possession follows a woman who becomes increasingly disturbed and sinister after requesting a divorce from her husband, a narrative that delves into psychological and supernatural horror.

While the film was not a box office hit upon release, it earned critical acclaim and later attained cult status, appreciated for its unflinching and chaotic storytelling. The remake, directed by Parker Finn of Smile fame, will star Qualley alongside Callum Turner as the husband Mark.

The project, which has been in development since 2024, initially had Robert Pattinson attached as a producer and potential lead, but recent reports from Vanity Fair confirmed a shift to Qualley and Turner as the co-leads. Finn, who previously described Possession as a bonkers movie, emphasized his commitment to honoring the original frenzied and manic ferocity in the remake. The film inspired a fierce bidding war among major studios, including Netflix and Warner Bros.

, before Paramount finally secured the rights. No release date has been announced yet. Qualley is well-suited for the demanding role of Anna. She first gained recognition on the acclaimed series The Leftovers and later appeared in Quentin Tarantino s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Her portrayal of a complex lead in the Netflix miniseries The Maid earned her a Golden Globe nomination, proving her ability to anchor a challenging project. She also garnered a Golden Globe nomination and widespread acclaim for her performance in the recent body horror film The Substance, demonstrating her versatility in the horror genre.

While Adjani s performance in the original remains legendary, Qualley s impressive range and experience with unconventional characters suggest she can bring a fresh yet faithful interpretation to the role. The remake s strong creative team, including Finn and producer Pattinson, further bolsters expectations for a successful adaptation that respects the original while appealing to modern audiences.

As the project progresses, fans of cult horror eagerly await updates on a film that promises to deliver the same unhinged intensity that made Possession a landmark of the genre





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