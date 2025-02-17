Isabella Rossellini's BAFTAs Beauty Routine and London Highlights

This article delves into Isabella Rossellini's pre-BAFTA beauty routine, showcasing her collaboration with makeup artist Lisa Eldridge and the creation of her stunning red carpet look. It also touches upon her personal experiences in London during awards season, including her visit to the Tate and her connection to Impressionist art.

Isabella Rossellini , known for her roles in films like Blue Velvet and Death Becomes Her, is a woman who thrives on structure. When she's not working, Rossellini rises early, typically around 5:30 a.m., dedicating the next two hours to pursuits like reading, writing, delving into mythology, or memorizing lines for upcoming projects. This disciplined routine sets the tone for her day, which then bursts into activity as her grandchildren wake up for school and phone calls begin to flood in.

During awards season, however, Rossellini's preparation takes on a more frantic pace. Her mornings are punctuated by a crucial cappuccino, followed by a whirlwind of hair and makeup appointments, interspersed with interviews and photo shoots. This flurry of activity culminates in a car ride to the event, marking the end of the pre-show preparations.Rossellini's approach to beauty is equally elegant and considered. While her everyday routine involves a basic regimen of moisturizer, SPF, and occasionally lipstick, she relies on skilled makeup artists like Lisa Eldridge for special occasions. Eldridge, who has collaborated with Rossellini since 2015, was tasked with creating Rossellini's look for the BAFTAs. They decided to incorporate green tones into the eye makeup, inspired by Rossellini's emerald jewellery. Eldridge expertly blended a subtle antique green eyeshadow, combining a shimmering hue from the Lancôme Richelieu Wing Louvre Limited Edition Palette with the shade Bronze Absolu from the Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Eyeshadow Palette. The result was a soft, diffused look that complemented Rossellini's natural beauty, with rose-toned lips and cheeks adding a touch of femininity.Rossellini, whose mother was the legendary Ingrid Bergman, shared some insights into her London experiences. While awards season leaves little time for sightseeing, she managed to attend a pre-BAFTA party at the Tate, where she was captivated by the Impressionist art. Seeing an Auguste Renoir painting particularly resonated with her, as her mother had worked with Jean Renoir, the painter's son, who was also one of Rossellini's father's best friends. The evening concluded with Rossellini, adorned in a floral Dolce & Gabbana gown, being whisked away to another busy event. The actress, surrounded by people from hair and makeup to the red carpet, embraced the whirlwind of activity with her characteristic charm





