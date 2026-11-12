Isabel May Stars in Karoshi, a John Wick-Style Action Thriller Set in 2027

Isabel May leads the cast of Karoshi, a 2027 action film blending John Wick choreography with Blade Runner aesthetics to critique corporate overwork culture in futuristic Manhattan.

Isabel May, known for her breakout role in 1883, will headline the upcoming 2027 action film Karoshi. This high-octane project merges the kinetic energy of the John Wick series with the visual style of Blade Runner. The movie is set within a corporate skyscraper in a futuristic version of Manhattan. It explores the deadly consequences of toxic workplace culture through a sci-fi lens.

Core Details Of Karoshi Plot And Setting

The narrative centers on Isabel May's character, who works as an executive within a massive corporate building. She is tasked with filling a vacancy left by the mysterious death of a fellow employee. The title Karoshi refers to the Japanese concept of death from overwork. This phenomenon occurs when excessive working hours lead to fatal heart attacks or stress-related conditions. The film uses this term to anchor its critique of modern professional burnout in a grounded future setting.

Also read Karoshi, a Chad Stahelski-Produced Action Thriller, Opens in Theaters February 5, 2027

The story takes place in a world that feels like it is just five minutes ahead of our current reality. It avoids the wacky tropes of other sci-fi genres, opting instead for a realistic depiction of near-future corporate life. The setting is a towering skyscraper that dominates the Manhattan skyline. This structure serves as the primary arena for the film's intense physical conflicts and corporate intrigue. The visual tone is hyper-stylized, reflecting the high stakes of the protagonist's journey.

Cast And Creative Team Behind The Project

Isabel May is joined by a diverse and highly acclaimed ensemble cast. Takehiro Hira, famous for his role in Shogun, appears as a major character in the production. Cynthia Erivo and Giancarlo Esposito also hold significant roles in the film. This lineup brings a mix of established drama talent and action expertise to the screen. Their performances aim to balance the film's satirical elements with genuine emotional weight.

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Takashi Doscher writes and directs the project. Doscher previously helmed indie films such as Still and Only. He is also credited as the writer for the upcoming video game adaptation Ghost of Tsushima. Chad Stahelski, the director of the John Wick franchise, serves as a co-producer on Karoshi. His involvement signals a commitment to the high-quality action choreography that defines his previous work. The collaboration between Doscher and Stahelski creates a unique creative dynamic for the film.

Visual Style And Action Choreography

The trailer for Karoshi reveals a visual language heavily influenced by the John Wick series. The action sequences feature long, flowing takes rather than quick, disjointed cuts. This approach allows the audience to appreciate the complexity and precision of the fight choreography. The film rejects the use of firearms, opting for bladed weapons instead. This choice aligns with the samurai culture exhibited by the corporate villains in the story.

The swordplay in Karoshi draws comparisons to the Osaka Continental scenes from John Wick: Chapter 4. The fights are highly choreographed and shot with a cinematic clarity that emphasizes the skill of the performers. While the film shares aesthetic DNA with John Wick, it carves out its own identity. The action serves the narrative of rebellion against a system that values output over human life. This blend of martial arts and corporate satire creates a distinct viewing experience.

Thematic Links To Blade Runner And Future

Beyond the action elements, Karoshi shares thematic similarities with Ridley Scott's Blade Runner. The film depicts a world where corporations operate with minimal oversight and immense power. The cityscape is filled with neon signs and a mix of American and Asian cultural influences. This cyberpunk aesthetic enhances the story's exploration of isolation and control in a hyper-capitalist society.

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Despite these dark themes, the film maintains a hopeful tone. The protagonist's rebellion against the corporation suggests a path toward change. The story does not feature replicants or extreme dystopian decay, keeping its vision relatively grounded. Instead, it focuses on the human cost of unchecked corporate ambition. This approach makes the film's social commentary more immediate and relatable. Karoshi aims to be a franchise starter, leveraging its unique blend of action and satire to captivate global audiences in 2027.