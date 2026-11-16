Isaac the Cat Found Alive After Brooklyn Building Collapse

Isaac, the beloved cat of 13-year-old Zariah Coleman, has been rescued from the rubble of the Flatbush building collapse that killed eight people. The reunion marks a hopeful moment amidst the tragedy.

Isaac, a cherished pet cat belonging to thirteen-year-old Zariah Coleman, has been located alive in the debris of a collapsed Brooklyn structure. The animal was discovered after four days buried under rubble in the Flatbush neighborhood, surviving without food or water. This miraculous find provides a rare moment of joy following the tragic building collapse on November 11 that claimed the lives of eight individuals and injured several others.

Rescue Operation and Reunion Details

Will Zweigart, the Executive Director of Flatbush Cats, entered the unstable building with close coordination from the Department of Buildings to retrieve the feline. The rescue effort followed days of uncertainty while rescue teams searched the site. After the successful extraction, Isaac was placed in a carrier and brought to Coleman, who was beaming with relief during the brief reunion. The young owner had previously made a tear-jerking public appeal on Friday, begging rescuers to find her pet when she could not enter the dangerous area herself.

Also read Lost Cat Found Following Deadly Brooklyn Building Collapse

Stakeholder Positions and Public Reaction

Allie Taylor, director of the New York City Mayor's Office of Animal Welfare, confirmed the rescue via a Facebook post on Sunday. She noted that the days of uncertainty preceding the discovery were difficult for the community. Mayor Zohran Mamdani also addressed the situation on X, expressing gratitude for the collaborative work that reunited Coleman with her cat. He stated that Isaac is now receiving the veterinary care he needs and thanked everyone involved in bringing them back together.

Coleman attended a press conference on Friday to describe the terrifying moments following the collapse. She explained that she lived in the building next door and felt the shake from nearby construction work. When she realized Isaac was missing, her immediate instinct was to run under the police tape to search for him. She admitted that she feared what she might encounter in the devastation but remained determined for rescuers to keep looking for her pet despite assurances that others had tried.

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Real-World Impact and Medical Care

Isaac suffered for four days without sustenance before being found by the rescue team. He is currently receiving veterinary treatment at Flatbush Vet, a nonprofit clinic run by Flatbush Cats. Doctors there hope he can be released to his family within a few days. The official reunion is scheduled to take place on Monday at the Flatbush Veterinary Clinic, where the community can safely celebrate the survival of the animal.

The collapse, which occurred at approximately 4:00 pm on November 11, devastated the neighborhood. Eight people were killed, including two children, two construction workers, and four other adults. Four firefighters and fourteen civilians were also injured. A heavily pregnant woman was among those pulled alive from the debris after being trapped for more than two hours. The collapse also tore away part of a neighboring building, leaving apartments exposed and derelict.

Investigation Into Structural Failure

The cause of the building collapse remains under active investigation. Authorities are examining the excavation work taking place at the adjoining construction site. The Brooklyn district attorney's office has launched a criminal investigation into the incident. Coleman criticized the poorly managed circumstances surrounding the disaster, stating that the actions taken put a lot of lives in danger. The community continues to monitor the situation as emergency crews work through the wreckage using specialist equipment, power saws, pickaxes, and heavy machinery.