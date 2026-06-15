Isaac Mizrahi Is Returning to Target

The designer is back with the struggling retailer as creative director at large over two decades after their first trailblazing collaboration.

— the designer from its first, trailblazing mass-market designer collaboration — to serve as creative director at large. In his new role, Mizrahi won’t be designing.

Rather, he’ll advise and consult on a range of collections and projects, including Target brands, special collaborations, and marketing campaigns. His remit is across all categories, but he will focus on fashion and home. Mizrahi will also mentor Target designers through workshops and inspiration trips.

“You don’t have to spend $8,000 on a sweater for it to be amazing. A good sweater can be $45,” Mizrahi told.

“It’s a bigger world now, but I feel like now it’s time for Target to claim that original stake. ”that has become standard practice at brands like Gap and H&M when he designed a line of moccasins and shirtdresses for Target.

The line helped Target claim the title of the most fashionable big-box store, a reputation that has fallen away in recent years as competitors like Walmart have rolled out their own stylish private label collections — and as Target has gotten widespread criticism and boycotts forAfter five years with Target in the aughts, Mizrahi left for Liz Claiborne and then became a fixture on QVC for years. In 2011, he sold his licensing business to WHP Global, the same company that now owns Marc Jacobs.

Today, Mizrahi has a namesake brand at Macy’s and a busy life as a singer and actor. He just celebrated ten years of his annual residency at Café Carlyle and appeared in, where you can find him complaining about the indignities of air travel and cleaning out his impressive closet. No doubt Target’s social media team is already brainstorming. You'll receive the next newsletter in your inbox. New York





TheCut / 🏆 720. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Young men are returning to church — and it could reshape America’s futureA Gallup poll finds 42% of young men now say religion is very important in their lives, the highest in a quarter century and up 14% since 2023.

Read more »

Apple's Returning Sci-Fi Masterpiece Might Pack a Little Too Much Punch in 2026The third season of Silo will cover a storyline that accidentally echoes recent developments in US politics.

Read more »

Target Appoints Isaac Mizrahi as Creative Director at Large to Revitalize Design StrategyTarget has named renowned fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi to the newly created position of creative director at large. This strategic hire is part of the retailer's broader turnaround effort following a sales decline. Mizrahi, who first collaborated with Target in 2002, will advise design teams, mentor talent, and help shape a cohesive design vision across all in-house brands, from fashion and home to food and wellness.

Read more »

Isaac Mizrahi Returns to Target as Creative Director at LargeIsaac Mizrahi rejoins Target as creative director at large, collaborating on design innovation, mentoring talent, and helping shape the brand's future.

Read more »