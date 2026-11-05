Isaac Herzog Announces Government Formation Decision After Post-Election Consultations

President Isaac Herzog will name the Knesset member tasked with forming Israel's next government on Sunday, following consultations where 67 members backed Gadi Eisenkot over Benjamin Netanyahu's 46 recommendations.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog confirmed that he will announce on Sunday the specific Knesset member entrusted with the mandate to form a new government. This decision follows a series of post-election consultations held after the October 27 vote resulted in no single political bloc securing an outright majority.

Herzog Schedules Sunday Government Mandate Announcement

President Isaac Herzog communicated this timeline in a video message released on Thursday, explicitly stating his intention to task a member of the Knesset with the government formation process. The announcement comes at a critical juncture as political leaders scramble to solidify their respective coalitions following a highly fragmented election cycle.

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The President noted the stark numerical divide in parliamentary support during these consultations. He revealed that 46 parliament members have recommended Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the role, while his primary opponent, former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, has secured backing from 67 members.

This numerical advantage significantly alters the traditional dynamics of Israeli government formation, where the president typically relies on the recommendations of party leaders to determine who is most likely to succeed. The disparity suggests a shift in momentum toward the opposition bloc.

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Eisenkot Gains 67 Recommendations From Arab Joint List

A pivotal development in this numerical race occurred when Israel's largest Arab political list, the Joint List, announced its official support for Gadi Eisenkot. This endorsement bolstered Eisenkot's total recommendations to 67, placing him in a strong position to be selected by the President.

The Joint List, which secured an unprecedented 11 seats in the recent election, issued a formal statement indicating its decision. The party communicated to President Isaac Herzog that it would recommend Eisenkot be tasked with forming the next government, effectively closing the gap in his parliamentary support.

This move by the Arab Joint List is particularly significant given that Arab-majority lists won a total of 19 seats across various parties. These 19 seats represent a substantial pool of potential kingmakers, capable of tipping the balance of power in a parliament that requires a 61-member majority to sustain a government.

Netanyahu Loses Religious Ally Amidst Election Stalemate

Conversely, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces mounting challenges as he attempts to consolidate his own coalition. His efforts are hampered by the fact that he lost the support of a key allied religious party, which has further eroded his base of recommendations to 46.

The election held on October 27 resulted in a polarized political landscape. Netanyahu, a right-wing leader who has overseen Israel's military campaigns in Gaza for three years, remains a divisive figure among many sectors of the electorate. His inability to secure a majority reflects this deep political division.

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Eisenkot, a former chief of the Israeli Defense Forces, represents a different political trajectory. While he has gained numerical support from the Joint List and other opposition groups, it remains unclear whether the Arab lists will participate in a government coalition led by a former military commander. Their support for the formation process does not automatically guarantee participation in the executive branch.

Herzog Makes Final Choice Following Consultations

President Isaac Herzog held a second day of intensive consultations with all major party leaders to assess the viability of different government scenarios. These meetings were essential for verifying the numbers and understanding the willingness of smaller parties to join larger blocs.

Although tradition dictates that the mandate be given to the person recommended by the most parties, the President retains the final discretion. He will choose independently whom to ask to form a new government, though he is likely to follow the recommendation of the majority of parliament members.

The outcome of this process will determine the leadership of Israel during a period of significant regional tension and domestic political uncertainty. With neither Netanyahu nor Eisenkot having secured a clear majority initially, the coming days will reveal whether a stable coalition can be built from the current fragmented parliament.

The international community watches closely as this political maneuvering unfolds. The formation of the next government will have immediate implications for Israel's foreign policy, domestic social issues, and ongoing military engagements in the region. All eyes are now fixed on Sunday's announcement by President Isaac Herzog.