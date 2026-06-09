Isaac Brock on Modest Mouse's Evolution, Major Label Experience, and Life's Intriguing Paradoxes

In a candid conversation, Isaac Brock, the mercurial frontman of Modest Mouse, discusses the band's evolution, his relationship with major labels, and the intriguing paradoxes of life and death.

Isaac Brock doesn’t care to reminisce. As fans celebrate the arrival of Modest Mouse ’s eighth studio album, "An Eraser and a Maze," as well as the 30th anniversary of the band’s 1996 debut album, "This Is a Long Drive for Someone With Nothing to Think About," the mercurial frontman hits a mental wall when asked to consider what three-plus decades of Modest Mouse has meant to him.

"I don’t have an answer," he admits with a sense of finality. "Sorry. " "I barely have a memory," he jokes. "That’s actually one of the things that my friends and family compliment me on, which is I don’t f—ing do a lot of looking back in that way.

" Brock isn’t being rude - far from it. He’s just bracingly honest and notoriously wobbly when asked to verbalize the significance of everything and anything - from his poetically dense lyricism to the whole of his revered music career. Having just wrapped sound check before a show at the College Street Music Hall in New Haven, Conn.

, Brock is sitting behind the venue as the sun sets behind him, creating a kind of halo effect, which is fitting, since we spend much of our conversation talking about life and death. Taking drags of cigarettes and sipping on a can of cider seems to clarify his thought process as he works to focus his answers.

His speaking cadence mirrors his singing style, going in fits and starts, spilling out a series of thought fragments that somehow end up magically fitting together. Almost everything about Brock and Modest Mouse as an entity defies convention and embodies contradiction: lyrics can be sardonic-upbeat; Brock has toiled in the DIY trenches and shot to the top of the charts; Modest Mouse is among the era-defining indie-rock bands of the early aughts and, until recently, spent decades on a major label.

"An Eraser and a Maze" marks the first Modest Mouse project released outside the major-label system (on Brock’s own Glacial Pace Recordings) since the group signed to Epic in 2000. "I didn’t have a bad time on Epic," Brock says, arguing with himself a little as he considers the pros and cons of indie versus major. "I like the people I worked with throughout the years. I didn’t feel like a captive until later in the game.

I didn’t feel like I was necessarily held hostage by the deal, but I mean, all the money went to them.... If someone’s making a lot of money off you.... Putting something out that actually is ours, that feels nice.





latimes / 🏆 11. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Modest Mouse Isaac Brock Major Label Experience DIY Vs. Major Label Life's Paradoxes Life And Death Block Universe Theory Music Career Lyricism Friendship Loss Friendship Loss Friendship Loss Friendship Loss

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Corsair's Nightsword V2 Wireless Mouse Brings Stream Deck Functionality to Your Gaming MouseCorsair's latest gaming mouse, the Nightsword V2 Wireless, doubles as a Stream Deck companion, allowing users to access streaming controls and shortcuts right from their gaming mouse. The mouse features eight customizable buttons, a high-performance sensor, and fast, reliable optical switches, making it a great option for streamers, content creators, and productivity-focused users.

Read more »

Modest Mouse Have Some Good News and Some Bad NewsOn Modest Mouse's messy, enjoyable new album 'An Eraser And a Maze' Isaac Brock takes stock and zones out

Read more »

‘Mighty Ducks’ star Brock Pierce offers $1M for evidence of California election fraudBrock Pierce, a former childhood actor turned crypto mogul, is offering a $1 million reward for any credible, verifiable evidence of election fraud, as claims of interference continue to grow in th…

Read more »

Disney-Loving Foodies Need to See the New Limited Edition Mickey Mouse Collection From AnydayAnyday's limited-edition Mickey Mouse collection is here. Shop both styles before they're gone.

Read more »