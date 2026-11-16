A cat missing since last week’s deadly Brooklyn building collapse has been found alive and reunited with his young owner

Zariah Coleman, center left, and, Mossa Keita, center right, residents of the Brooklyn building that partially collapsed, speak at a news conference Friday. Isaac, a cat missing since a deadly Brooklyn building collapse, is found alive beneath the kitchen sink in his 13-year-old owner’s apartment and is reunited with her.

The rescue brought a rare moment of relief after the collapse killed eight people, injured 18 and forced residents, including Zariah Coleman’s family, to evacuate nearby buildings. A cat missing since last week’s deadly Brooklyn building collapse has been found alive and reunited with his young owner, New York City officials said Sunday.

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Allie Taylor, director of the Mayor’s Office of Animal Welfare, said her office worked with the veterinary nonprofit Flatbush Cats to locate Isaac and reunite him with 13-year-old Zariah Coleman. It was a bit of good news amid the tragedy of Wednesday’s partial collapse of an apartment building, which killed eight people, injured 18 others and forced the evacuation of several nearby buildings, including one next door where Zariah lives.on Sunday that workers found Isaac on Sunday in a cabinet under the kitchen sink of Zariah’s apartment after hearing a soft meow.

Zariah and her family hadn’t been allowed in since the collapse, which tore off the side of her building and left a hole where her bedroom wall had been. Waiting outside, Zariah hugged the cat’s cage as workers brought him out of her apartment building. Isaac had been missing four days without food or water. After his rescue, he was taken to Flatbush Cats’ veterinary clinic for a checkup.

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Zariah tearfully spoke about her missing cat at a news conference Friday, telling reporters: “I just really hope they come and get our cat. He’s hiding from them, and I think he’s scared. ” Mayor Zohran Mamdani heralded Isaac and Zariah’s reunion in a social media post. He thanked Taylor’s office, the city’s Buildings Department and the nonprofit for the happy outcome.

“Isaac is now receiving the veterinary care he needs,” Mamdani said. “We’re grateful to everyone who helped bring them back together. ”It started as a bluff: The story behind CA’s midterm election congressional map It started as a ploy to scare Texas out of redrawing its congressional map and ended with California voters approving a new map of their own, one that could hat could help alter the balance of power in Washington.

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