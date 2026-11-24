Even just an hour of exposure can start to impact your skin’s health

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Our phones are essentially glued to our hands, from keeping up with TikTok and Instagram to answering emails and jumping on Zoom calls. People widely recognize screen time and its effects on sleep and eye strain, but one area is skin health—the blue light emitted from our devices is the sneakiest culprit behind skin damage.

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, an associate clinical professor at Yale University’s School of Medicine and the director and founder of the Dermatology & Laser Surgery Center of New York.

“I caution my patients when using their devices because screens may inadvertently emit UV light, which is known to cause skin cancer. ”If blue light radiation is news to you, don’t fret. We spoke with experts about the harmful light, how it affects your skin, and ways you can protect it from damage.

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“Blue light, also known as Artificial Visible Light and High Energy Visible Light , is the spectrum of light that is very close in wavelength to ultraviolet light,” says, a Miami-based dermatologist and the co-founder of her eponymous skincare line. “The sun emits large amounts of blue light, which is why the sky is blue.

Digital devices, including our cell phones and computer screens, also emit blue light but in smaller quantities, so we don't see it as intensely as the sky’s blue hue. ” Like the UV rays emitted from the sun, blue light has a short wavelength. But when high amounts of blue light are emitted, like from our computers and phones, it can damage deep layers of the skin and cause premature aging and skin cancer.

“Long-term exposure to concentrated sources of blue light energy can cause skin damage, including color changes, inflammation, and weakening of the skin's surface,” addsthat blue light emitted from electronic devices—even for as little as one hour—can cause damage to the lipids and proteins that hold moisture, keep impurities out, and repair the skin. “The topic of blue light protection is very new,” Ciraldo explains. “For many people, blue light causes more redness, swelling, and hyperpigmentation than UVA.

It is for this reason that we dermatologists are now focusing on protecting skin from damage of blue light. ”First and foremost, sunscreen is a must, even if you’re sitting on the couch all day.

“Any sunscreen that contains zinc oxide or titanium dioxide can help in blocking blue light,” explains Marmur, who reaches forto protect her skin. “Arginine can help to prevent photoaging and treat hyperpigmentation. Iron oxide is another ingredient that can help with reducing sensitivity to blue light. ” Also look for antioxidants, including green tea, vitamin C, ferulic acid, blue algae, and pomegranate, to protect and heal your skin from blue light damage, says Alexiades.

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This is the gold standard of vitamin C serums. With a whopping 41 percent of vitamin C and ferulic acid, this powerful elixir results in firmer, more radiant skin. While algae promotes collagen and peptides tighten the eye contours, the chromabright in this gel protects against the entire light spectrum.

This daily supplement from Hum Nutrition shields skin from the effects of sun exposure and provides vitamin C to boost collagen production and protect cells from oxidative stress. This SPF-infused primer also has a technology that reduces the effects of blue light and environmental stressors on skin, so you’re protected all around.

Beyond slathering on a sunscreen that protects against HEV light, consider turning on the “Night Shift Mode” on your smartphone and computer, which shifts your screen to warmer tones to reduce emitted blue light. Many smartphone settings let you set night mode to turn on automatically each day. Warmer hues can be gentler on your skin and may help you fall asleep compared to harsh blue light. You can also opt for a screen protector that blocks HEV light.

Ciraldo also suggests dietary supplements that contain the botanical Polypodium leucotomos, which has been shown to protect skin from blue light, environmental stressors, and free radicals. Try her go-to fromto treat acne and kill bacteria—but that doesn’t mean you can treat breakouts by watching TV for hours.

“Blue light kills acne through a process called photodynamic therapy,” says Alexiades. “The bacteria produce porphyrins, which make them sensitive to light destruction, and they absorb blue light preferentially, hence the effectiveness of HEV light in treating acne. ” Microdoses and controlled wavelengths of blue light for 20 minutes can benefit acne-prone skin, Marmur adds. That said, don’t use blue light therapy as an excuse for more screen time.