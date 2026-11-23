When it comes time to clean the glass on your car, Windex may seem like the most obvious option. But as it turns out, you're better off avoiding it.

If you're like me and consider yourself an amateur car detailer, a large section of your garage might be dedicated to. Iconic car-cleaning brands like Meguiar's, Turtle Wax, and Chemical Guys sell dozens of products to make your car's paint, plastic trim, and interior parts look as good as new.

But do you also have a dedicated automotive glass cleaner? While you may think it's safe to use household glass cleaner on your car, that's not true. In the world of glass cleaners, no name is more iconic than Windex. The company's legendary cleaner was introduced in 1936 and originally formulated to clean automotive windshields.

Also read Britain's Best Driver's Car: Meet our British sports car stars

The company then transitioned to household glass cleaners. Chances are, you probably have a bottle or two somewhere in your house, and you may have even used it to clean your car's windows. After all, glass is glass, right? As it turns out, modern Windex uses ammonium hydroxide to combat grease and fingerprints.

The problem with ammonia-based cleaning products is that the powerful chemical can slowly break downand cause it to peel. This isn't the only issue. A window cleaner that uses ammonia can also leave streaks, whether it's used on the inside or outside of a window. You might be able to live with some streaks on your kitchen windows, but having a streaky car windshield is annoying and can be dangerous.

Advertisement

Windex sells an ammonia-free version of its popular window cleaner, which is a better option than the normal solution. But for the best results, it's worth buying a dedicated automotive glass cleaner. There are loads of options on the market, and they work well at not only getting rid of dirt and fingerprints, but also avoiding streaks.

It's best to clean your vehicle's windows after the paint has been cleaned to ensure no dirt or grime gets stuck to the glass. It's also a good idea to clean windows in a shaded environment, as the cleaner may dry too quickly if applied in direct sun.is your best bet to get perfectly clean windows.

First, spray the cleaner directly onto the cloth to avoid overspray onto the car. Next, apply it in vertical or horizontal strokes to the entire glass panel, as this will allow you to easily identify spots you may have missed, or any streaks. Once the glass is clean, grab a second microfiber cloth and use it to buff off any remaining cleaner.

It's best to keep the microfiber cloths you use on glass separate from those you may use to wash or dry your vehicle's paint. Using paper towels may be tempting, but they could leave lint. If you're going to the effort of thoroughly cleaning your car's windows, it's also a wise idea to clean the wiper blades, too.