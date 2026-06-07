Is War Inevitable? A Philosophical Critique of Conflict and Human Nature

An opinion piece challenging the idea that war is an inevitable part of human nature, tracing its origins to agricultural revolution and media manipulation, and calling for a future based on wholeness and connection.

My Application for $30 Million From Trump's $1.8 Billion Slush Fund explores the question of whether war is an inevitable part of human nature or a construct of society.

The author, clearly skeptical of the permanence of conflict, begins by describing the absurdity of war as a constant presence in modern life, yet abstract to those not directly affected. The text references Winston Churchill's famous Blood, Toil, Tears and Sweat speech, highlighting the paradox that victory may not bring survival, given the nuclear devastation that followed World War II.

The author argues that war is not innate but a response to external factors, particularly the shift from hunter-gathering to agriculture about 10,000 years ago, which introduced land ownership and the need for protection. This transition fundamentally altered human consciousness, leading to organized conflict. The narrative then jumps to the late 19th century, citing newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst, who reportedly said You furnish the pictures.

I'll furnish the war during the Cuban insurrection, illustrating how media fuels and profits from conflict. The piece concludes by lamenting that war has become the building block of civilization, an addiction that destroys human connection and ecological wholeness. The author calls for a different vision of the future, one rooted in complexity and interconnection rather than violence. This essay is a deeply personal and philosophical critique of war, weaving historical examples with modern reflection.

It challenges readers to reconsider the inevitability of war and to envision a path toward peace based on understanding human nature and societal structures. The text emphasizes that war is not hard-wired but a learned behavior, perpetuated by media and political interests. The author's tone is urgent and frustrated, yet hopeful that change is possible if we recognize war as a choice rather than a destiny.

The piece is a call to action, urging a shift from conflict to cooperation on a planetary scale





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