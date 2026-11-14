Is Wales v New Zealand on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch All Blacks clash

Everything you need to know ahead of the Nations Championship clash

Steve Tandy’s side could not quite find top gear in a seven-point win in their first outing of the autumn, and know they will have to improve considerably against theThe tourists were victors at Murrayfield last Saturday as they saw off Scotland with a second-half surge, and Dave Rennie takes the opportunity to freshen up his side.

New Zealand are assured of a top-two finish in their pool as the inaugural finals weekend nears at Twickenham. Wales vs New Zealand is due to kick off at 2.10pm GMT on Saturday 14 November at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage from 1.40pm GMT. A live stream will be available via ITVX.

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Wales are without No 8 Aaron Wainwright, which leads to a bit of a back row reshuffle from Steve Tandy. Taine Basham makes his first Wales appearance in nearly three years at the base of the scrum with James Botham brought in on the flank, while Adam Beard’s experience and lineout nous are favoured in the second row.

Josh Adams is rested, which allows Tandy to reward Gabriel Hamer-Webb for a good start to the season at Leicester.1 Nicky Smith, 2 Dewi Lake , 3 Archie Griffin; 4 Dafydd Jenkins, 5 Adam Beard; 6 James Botham, 7 Jac Morgan, 8 Taine Basham; 9 Tomos Williams, 10 Sam Costelow; 11 Gabriel Hamer-Webb, 12 Max Llewellyn, 13 Eddie James, 14 Louis Rees-Zammit; 15 Blair Murray.16 Ryan Elias, 17 Gareth Thomas, 18 Dillon Lewis, 19 Ben Carter, 20 Taine Plumtree; 21 Reuben Morgan-Williams, 22 Dan Edwards, 23 Louie Hennessey.

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New Zealand ring the changes from the win over Scotland as Beauden Barrett captains the All Blacks for the first time on the occasion of his 149th cap. Richie Mo’unga comes in as his playmaking partner at fly half, while Fehi Fineanganofo and Anton Segner start for the first time at flanker and on the wing respectively.

There are six forwards on the bench, in a sense: Leicester Fainga’anuku has featured regularly in the back row for the Crusaders this year having forged his reputation as a hard-running outside back.1 George Bower, 2 Asafo Aumua, 3 Fletcher Newell; 4 Scott Barrett, 5 Josh Lord; 6 Anton Segner, 7 Peter Lakai, 8 Wallace Sititi; 9 Cortez Ratima, 10 Richie Mo’unga; 11 Josh Moorby, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 13 Quinn Tupaea, 14 Fehi Fineanganofo; 15 Beauden Barrett .16 George Bell, 17 Xavier Numia, 18 Pasilio Tosi, 19 Jamie Hannah, 20 Ethan Blackadder, 21 Leicester Fainga’anuku; 22 Kyle Preston, 23 Rieko Ioane.