Is Veganisma Dead? Health Risks and Market Decline Fuel Debates

A detailed examination of the alleged decline of veganism in the UK, highlighting personal health crises such as copper toxicity and B12 deficiency, and noting the closure of vegan restaurants and waning celebrity support, which contrast with earlier rapid market growth.

Lauren Daws was just an 'impressionable 16-year-old' when she decided, against her parents' wishes, to become vegan.

'When you're young you think you know everything. I was being presented with studies saying meat blocks your arteries, and watching documentaries that positioned veganism as both healthier and morally better,' she tells the Daily Mail.

'The evidence felt compelling. ' For over four years, Lauren kept to a strict plant-based diet, shunning all animal products including everything from chicken and beef to milk and honey.

However, in the background, something was going horribly wrong.

'I was bloated all the time and in pain after eating,' Lauren continues. 'I had permanent fatigue. My hair started falling out and I developed acne.

Then I had terrible brain fog.

'I couldn't put a sentence together and even felt unsafe driving. I also contracted Covid around four or five times, so my immune system was clearly not strong.

' With doctors at a loss, Lauren underwent hair tissue mineral analysis and found that copper levels in her body were five times the normal amount - a potentially fatal quantity that can cause liver failure. The likely cause, it emerged, was her vegan diet restricting zinc intake, which can spike copper levels (the two minerals compete against each other to be absorbed through the intestines, so less of one means more of the other).

Furthermore, she was told her diet was compromising her body's ability to fight infections, exacerbating the problem and explaining her issues with Covid. A decade after Lauren first went vegan, the now 26-year-old eats a healthy, balanced diet including animal products. The change in her health has been miraculous and Lauren believes diet played a major part in her recovery, which now allows her to work as a women's health coach.

However, not all such stories have a happy ending. Last month, an inquest found that 21-year-old university student Georgina Owen - who had followed a vegan diet since 2016 - took her own life in September 2019 after 'suffering delusional beliefs brought about by a vitamin B12 deficiency developed as a direct result of her vegan diet'. Such shocking stories have made plain the real dangers an exclusively plant-based diet can pose.

However, for the first time since it went mainstream in 2014, it appears veganism is on the wane. With vegan restaurants closing at a remarkable rate, meat-free alternatives being pulled from supermarket shelves and horror stories of ill health piling up, today the Daily Mail asks: is veganism dead? A vegan diet is more extreme than vegetarianism as vegans do not eat foods derived from animals, such as dairy products or sweets made with gelatine.

Moreover, vegans should avoid animal cruelty in all aspects of their lives such as not wearing fur, boycotting horse racing and shunning cosmetics tested on animals. In other words, veganism is not just a diet, it is a lifestyle that has always been closely aligned with Left-wing, progressive politics. Indeed, veganism surged in popularity following the ascent of Jeremy Corbyn (admittedly a vegetarian only) to the Labour Party leadership in 2015. The 'veganuary' campaign had also begun the previous year.

Popular veganism did not emerge from a vacuum, but on a cultural tide. Between 2014 and 2019 the movement thrived. The meat-free market grew by 40 per cent to be worth an estimated £816million, according to agriculture market analysts HRA Global, driven in large part by widespread celebrity support from the likes of Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton and pop star Miley Cyrus.

Vegan-mania arguably peaked in 2019 with the launch of the vegan sausage roll at high-street bakery Greggs, a landmark cultural moment that boosted sales by over 14 per cent. But that was then and this is now. Although the Vegan Society claims some 2million people currently follow a plant-based diet or identify as vegan, over the past three years something has changed. Google searches for the word 'vegan' rose year-on-year from 2010 but have since dropped off post-2020.

Miley Cyrus is no longer among their number for a start. She admitted in 2020 she began eating fish again because, as she told the Joe Rogan podcast, 'my brain wasn't functioning properly'. Vegan restaurants are feeling the pinch. Lewis Hamilton's plant-based joint Neat Burger, once valued at £100million with secured investment from Leonardo DiCaprio, fell into liquidation just two years later, closing all 11 of its UK stores





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Veganism Decline Health Risks Vegan Diet Copper Toxicity Vitamin B12 Deficiency Vegan Market Collapse

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