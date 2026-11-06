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Is Twitter really biased? This study takes a look

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Is Twitter really biased? This study takes a look
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Claims of censorship on Twitter, particularly of right-leaning viewpoints, have gained attention in recent years, sparking lawsuits and even Congressional hearings. Accusations of bias and censorship...

Claims of censorship on Twitter, particularly of right-leaning viewpoints, have gained attention in recent years, sparking lawsuits and even Congressional hearings. Accusations of bias and censorship are largely what prompted Tesla CEO Elon Musk to make a highly publicized offer to buy Twitter for $43 billion.

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Ben McAdams claims victory in Utah congressional race, prepares for return to Washington

Former Utah Congressman Ben McAdams declared victory in the race for Utah's 1st Congressional District, positioning the Democrat for a return to Washington six

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