Everybody is keen on getting stronger, but at what point does pre-season training lose its value?

In Jackson, you know summer is over when you can turn left onto Broadway Avenue when leaving the Loaf n’ Jug gas station. From June until mid-October, the traffic pouring north into town makes a right your only option.

I’ve been calling it the reverse Zoolander. You can also tell because the mornings are frosty, it’s dark by 4 p.m., the rec center is overflowing after work, and the local haunts are doing their due diligence to notify the community of the impending ski season.

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Ski resorts are posting on social media and sending out mass-marketing emails; nighttime rain in the valley manifests as snow on top of Teton Pass; and none of the squat racks are ever free at the gym. My lived experience with mountain towns is limited to Jackson Hole, but I assume the cultural zeitgeist of most is the same: acknowledge the impending and sudden arrival of ski season and prepare for it, or not, in whichever hopeful fashion you choose.