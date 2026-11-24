The cause of the outage as well as the total scope of the outage was not immediately clear.

More than 25,000 users reported that TikTok was suffering an outage Tuesday, according to Downdetector. The cause of the outage as well as the total scope of the outage was not immediately clear.

According to Downdetector, 25,943 users had reported outages, with the reports starting just after 2 p.m. ET Tuesday. The cause of the outage as well as the total scope of the outage was not immediately clear. The social media video app was the latest to see issues following weeks of outages ranging from banking apps, websites and email providers.

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On Sunday, Microsoft President and Vice Chair Brad Smith warned that the risk of widespread technology outages could remain elevated in the coming months as organizations race to patch software vulnerabilities and upgrade aging infrastructure.

"I think we have to be prepared, frankly, for the coming months because this isn't the type of thing that just gets done in a couple of weeks," Smith said on CBS News' Face the Nation. "The whole information infrastructure of the world is in effect being upgraded right now. " Newsweek reached out to TikTok by email Tuesday for comment. This is a breaking news story.

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Updates to come. The cause of the outage as well as the total scope of the outage was not immediately clear.

"I think we have to be prepared, frankly, for the coming months because this isn't the type of thing that just gets done in a couple of weeks," Smith said on CBS News'