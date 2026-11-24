From brand collabs to amped up gifting opportunities, department stores are gearing up for a big holiday season.

In an era where department stores need to work harder than ever to get a holiday shopper into their store — rather than them shopping online, directly with a brand, or at the department store up the road — many retailers are branching out beyond the monobrand Christmas window strategy that’s dominated recent holiday seasons.

Last week, stores from Bergdorf Goodman to Bloomingdale’s made a splash with their holiday window unveilings. Saks followed suit on Monday, November 23. The weather was unseasonably warm, with attendees clad in light jackets, rather than the usual fur and puffers for this time of year. Bergdorf made up for the tepid temps with fake snow.

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Bloomingdale’s had Sienna Spiro sing a rendition of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”. By going the multibrand route, stores can put themselves at the center of their holiday storytelling, and appeal to a wider range of consumers by displaying merchandise across a host of different price points. Utilizing existing merchandise is also a lower lift than the logistical and financial burden of staging a full brand takeover.

“I’m anticipating highly creative windows with a variety of merchandise. The general sentiment as of the last several months is that the customer shops high and low, where two years ago it was all about the big labels,” says luxury consultant Robert Burke.

“So I think you’re going to see a variety of merchandise displayed in creative ways. ” It’s panning out. Nordstrom is partnering with David Bowie’s estate to celebrate what would be the star’s 80th birthday — and is Nordstrom’s 125th anniversary. Included in Bowie80 are collaborations with designers including Paul Smith, Marc Jacobs and Undercover’s Jun Takahashi.

Bergdorf Goodman’s windows are a vignette inspired by a New York winter, celebrating 125 years with an array of capsules from brands including Michael Kors, Brunello Cucinelli and Valentino. Saks’s windows offer up a tour of the festive period in the city. Over in London, Liberty is leaning into storytelling around holiday rituals and routines, and Selfridges is, like its peers, celebrating wintertime in the city . Not all of the players are going wide, though.

Bloomingdale’s Friday window unveiling was in partnership with Ralph Lauren. Partnering with Ralph was a no-brainer, says Kevin Harter, VP of integrated marketing.

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“Ralph Lauren is synonymous with the traditions, nostalgia and timelessness that makes the holidays so special,” she says. The evening included a festive Ralph cocktail in the store — with teddy bear sweaters aplenty — and David Lauren was onstage to celebrate the unveiling alongside Bloomingdale’s CEO Olivier Bron.

Inside, though, there are an array of brand activations — over 50 — from Barbour’s Tea & Sympathy pop-up to Ugg’s takeover of the Bloomingdale’s restaurant — and famed froyo destination — Forty Carrots. Ralph Lauren is the anchor, Harter says. Overall, this multibrand, amped-up storytelling logic extends to the in-store experience itself.

Department stores this season have built out their holiday strategies around curation, with the view of inspiring their customers with the creative while making their lives as easy as possible.

“One of the biggest opportunities for retail at Christmas is getting the balance between inspiration and ease right,” says Lydia King, managing director of retail at Liberty. This is especially important this year, after department stores weathered quieter holiday seasons amid the upheaval of recent years. 2026 started with a bang, as Saks Global, making the most of a moment in which many of its contemporaries are struggling to meet the moment.

This festive period, the stakes are high, capping off a year in which US department stores sought to regain lost magic. This season, retailers are placing emphasis on their curation for the holiday period. The single-brand focus made sense a few years back when luxury was at its peak, Burke says. But now, he argues, department stores are looking to be more democratic in price point and product.

“Compared to a few years ago, I’m seeing a lot of interest in smaller brands and independent brands,” he says. “The luxury customer today, even at the highest level, their mindset is very open to not having to only have major luxury branded merchandise. ”shopping experiences that offer meaning and excitement inaccessible via social media — they’re placing emphasis on the unique experiences offered in-store throughout the holidays. In doing so, they’re putting themselves at the center of the narrative.

Bergdorf Goodman is doing this literally, placing the store in the middle of its New York-themed holiday campaign and window display which, this year, literally leads shoppers inside.

“After the sidewalk introduces you to the narrative, it continues through the main doors into a Zhivago-esque wintry snow-laden forest hung with rock crystal chandeliers and a flock of white geese overhead,” says Linda Fargo, SVP of Bergdorf’s fashion office and store presentation. “This year we’ve put much more emphasis on the whole experience of Christmas at Liberty, beyond the product offering,” says Liberty’s King.

The store’s campaign, The Liberty Christmas Chronicles, follows the rituals of the season — preparing, dressing, traveling, gathering, unwinding and eventually resting — with gifting running throughout, of course.

“We know customers increasingly value curation, personalization and expertise,” she says. This comes in via mini in-store experiences, from wreath-making with Diptyque to build-your-own hampers in the Liberty Food Hall. Other activations include personalized bows with Moët & Chandon, lipstick engraving with Lisa Eldridge and makeup bag embroidery with Westman Atelier. Selfridges is taking a similar multibrand approach with tailored, ‘only available here’ experiences.

With Canada Goose on Duke Street, for instance, the retailer has constructed an Arctic-inspired research outpost with hot chocolates and personalized luggage tags, and the“These partnerships help create a Christmas that feels distinctive to Selfridges,” says marketing and experiences director Rebecca Warburton.

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“We know that people are looking for experiences, opportunities to connect with others and to create memorable moments,” she says, noting that Selfridges looked to offer more reasons for customers to spend time at the store this season. Saks is leaning into these in-person experiences more than ever. For the first time, L’Avenue at Saks will host breakfast with Santa throughout the season and will transform into Le Chalet, with festive menu programming, on holiday season weekends.

This curation extends to stores’ gifting options. Beyond offering a smart selection of brands, stores are also thinking more deeply about their non-fashion gifting options, so that customers will shop with them not just for shoes, but for stocking stuffers, too. Bergdorf Goodman does this well, Burke says, noting the store’s “tremendous” holiday season in 2025.

“Bergdorf’s home floor is a very good example of it being a tourist destination with fun Christmas merchandise, because they sell all of these Christmas ornaments, candies and candles. It takes over the entire seventh floor,” he says. In celebration of its 125th anniversary, Bergdorf is upping the ante this year with an Assouline legacy book,, ‘Very Bergdorf’ specialty ornaments, plus a snow globe featuring the Bergdorf Goodman facade.

“Every part of the store has something uniquely made for us, and it all adds up to a very Bergdorf holiday,” Fargo says. This year, Nordstrom is partnering with toy companies including FAO Schwarz and Jellycats.

“You think about a retailer being relevant and having all the things customers want to buy — particularly at the holidays — partnerships like that help, in addition to carrying the best brands in the world,” says Deniz Anders, EVP, chief marketing officer. “Being able to check off their list for everyone across the family, that’s something that we’re really focused on.

” Nordstrom has also invested more in consumables this year, and has a partnership withThis season, department stores are thinking more than ever about ease. Saving customers time and effort, execs believe, is the way to capture their hearts — and their spend. Nordstrom has expanded its gift shops in common areas throughout the store.

“It’s really not something that we used to do, but we want customers to know this is a place that you can buy gifts at broad price points,” Anders says. The retailer tested the cross-store setup last year and has expanded the size of the shops this season.

“We want to make it easy and fun for customers to buy gifts. ” Liberty’s largest holiday season development is the introduction of its Gifting Curator service, King says.

“For the first time, customers can book one-to-one appointments with Liberty experts who can guide them across the whole store, rather than within a single category or brand,” she says. “The idea is to make discovering the right present feel as special as giving it. ” To round out the experience, Liberty has introduced a gift-wrapping experience with wrapper Roxy Wraps. Stores have also been planting seeds to get their customers in the shopping mindset.

Though all of the big, splashy window displays were unveiled at their usual time, just before Thanksgiving, the communications around the holiday season started far earlier. Nordstrom sent out its holiday catalog a week earlier than usual, Anders says. It’s the retailer’s biggest catalog ever.

“We’ve been bringing in gifts a lot earlier,” she says. “Holiday is a marathon and you’ve got to have the gifts early and be ready to serve customers and bring a little joy and fun. ”, where she covers fashion news, trends, and industry shake-ups and crossovers. She was most recently a reporter and editorial associate at