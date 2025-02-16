Is the Post Office Open on Presidents Day 2025? USPS, UPS, and FedEx Holiday Hours

Presidents Day is celebrated on the third Monday of February in the United States. This year, Presidents Day falls on Monday, February 17th. Learn about USPS, UPS, and FedEx operating hours for Presidents Day 2025, as well as a list of other federal holidays the USPS observes.

Every year on the third Monday of February, the United States celebrates Presidents Day. This year, Presidents Day falls on Monday, February 17th. While the holiday originally honored the birthday of President George Washington, who was born on February 22nd, it now recognizes and commemorates all U.S. presidents. Many cities and states across the country will hold public celebrations and gatherings to mark the occasion.

Since Presidents Day is a federal holiday, most government offices and schools will be closed, and many people will have the day off work. The United States Postal Service (USPS) observes all federal holidays, meaning post offices will be closed on Presidents Day. There will be no mail delivery on February 17th. If you need to mail something, pick up a package, or are expecting an important delivery, you'll have to either take care of it before the holiday or wait until Tuesday, February 18th, when the post office reopens and delivery resumes.While post offices are closed, you can still drop mail into blue USPS collection boxes. However, it won't be collected until the next business day. Unlike USPS, UPS and FedEx will both operate on Presidents Day, although with modified schedules. UPS will offer pickup and delivery services, but there may be delays for UPS SurePost and UPS Mail Innovations deliveries. FedEx ground and home delivery will be open, but with early on-call pickups and drop-box pickups in some areas. Both UPS and FedEx Office locations will be open as well. Always check local hours for confirmation. The USPS is also closed for several other federal holidays throughout the year, including Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day, Indigenous Peoples’ Day/Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.





