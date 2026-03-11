Giants lead NFC East at 4-2-1 as rivals struggle and trade deadline looms

The New York Giants sit atop the NFC East at 4-2-1 after a bye week and an overtime win in Houston, while Dallas, Philadelphia and Washington all dealt with losses. A report says the Giants should go all in at the trade deadline.

The New York Giants remain on top of the NFC East with a 4-2-1 record following their bye week. They are coming off an overtime road win against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium.

The rest of the division struggled while the Giants rested. Dallas blew a 14-point fourth-quarter lead in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The Cowboys had been 202-0-1 all time, in the regular season and playoffs, when leading by 14 or more in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia and Washington met on Sunday Night Football.

Also read Midway 2026 NFL Playoff Standings Update: 49ers Claim Top NFC Seed After Vikings Loss

Commanders beat Eagles in division clash

The Commanders took over from the second quarter on and got the win. The Eagles are last in the division after an injury-riddled season and continuing offensive struggles. Washington gained a much-needed win as they face the Rams, Giants and Bengals in their next three games. The Giants season, like every team in the NFC East, has been chaotic.

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Jaxson Dart suffered a Week 2 injury and was quickly ruled out for the season. Jameis Winston stepped in, and New York went 2-1-1 under him, but more was needed. J.J. McCarthy was acquired at the end of September and has since gotten the starting nod.

He led Big Blue to a win in Houston. There seems to be a different feel this year, but there are still plenty of games left to be played. The schedule does not get easier. New York faces division rivals the Eagles and Commanders in back-to-back weeks.

San Francisco, Jacksonville, Seattle and the Lions are on the latter half of the schedule. Those teams are Super Bowl-caliber and playoff-caliber as well. Philly, Washington and Dallas all have their question marks. In a season like this, the Giants have a real opportunity to take control of the division.

Giants should go all in for division title

It is theirs to lose. Winning the NFC East this season is the Giants Super Bowl, and head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Joe Schoen should go all in, according to Ryan Dunleavy. The idea is that any move that boosts the Giants odds of winning something, other than one playoff game as a wild card in 2022, for the first time since 2011 is worth considering. A starting-caliber defensive tackle could cost a second-round draft pick.

Mid-round draft assets in 2028 could also be part of a deal. Yes to anything that boosts the Giants odds of winning something for the first time since 2011. The Giants have not won a division title since 2011. Their only playoff appearance since then was a wild-card game in 2022.

That history is why this season feels different for a franchise that has been searching for a breakthrough. Harbaugh and Schoen were shown at football practice in East Rutherford, N.J. , on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. Harbaugh also answered questions from the media during that practice.

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Giants weigh options as trade deadline approaches

The Giants are weighing their options as the trade deadline approaches. Elsewhere around the NFL, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray scrambled against Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor ran for a first down in the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on November 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Florida. The NFC East has been a roller coaster so far this season.

Injuries, terrible losses, bad play calls and up-and-down performances have marked the year. Despite it all, the Giants remain on top of the division. Big Blue was able to sit comfortably watching how the rest of the NFC East bombed. Dallas had a horrible loss against the Arizona Cardinals.

Philadelphia and Washington faced off on Sunday Night as the Commanders took over from the second quarter on to get the win. The Eagles are last in the division. Washington gained a much-needed win. New York has a real opportunity to take control of the division.

Giants face tough schedule ahead

It is theirs to lose. The Giants schedule includes division rivals the Eagles and Commanders in back-to-back weeks. San Francisco, Jacksonville, Seattle and the Lions are on the latter half. Those teams are Super Bowl-caliber and playoff-caliber as well.

Philly, Washington and Dallas all have their question marks. In a season like this, the Giants have a real opportunity. It is theirs to lose.