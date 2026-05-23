Is the 30-30-30 Reset Rule for Older Routers Effective on Newer Models?

The 30-30-30 reset rule only applies to older routers with technologies such as Wi-Fi 4. Newer models with Wi-Fi 5 and later technologies may not be compatible with this method and could even lead to issues like corrupted bootloaders or firmware. It's best to check your router's manual or rely on safer techniques for resetting more modern routers.

NEWS TEXT: In order for your router to work, it may need to be connected. You can try simply rebooting your router, but if a reboot doesn't work, you should consider performing a hard reset .

This is also known as the 30-30-30 reset rule. A hard reset involves holding your router's reset button for 30 seconds, unplugging it for 30 seconds, and then plugging it back in while still holding the button down for another 30 seconds.

However, newer routers with Wi-Fi 5 and later technologies may not be compatible with this method. If you're unsure if your router can be reset using this method, it's better to err on the side of caution, check your manual or try holding down your router's reset button while it's connected to power for a shorter period, such as 7 seconds





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