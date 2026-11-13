Is the 2026 Mazda CX-5 Ready for Family Duty? Here’s Our Scorecard

Is the 2026 Mazda CX-5 ready for your family? We consider the 2026 CX-5’s family car credentials in this review.

As your life changes, some SUVs are better than others at keeping up. They’re flexible enough that when a new partner, dog, or child redefines family for you, your ride may still work well before a new car is necessary.

, a smartly sized compact SUV we’ve spent months driving. Is the redesigned 2026 CX-5 a good family car? Read on to see its family car scorecard. Like all Mazda SUVs, the 2026 CX-5 is a 2026 IIHS Top Safety Pick+.

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These are not the participation certificates of the automotive world; the awards are not easy to get. , the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety recorded a top rating of Good for every crash test and automatic emergency braking test. For the latter, IIHS evaluates whether the test car can avoid a collision at various speeds with another car, motorcycle, semi-trailer, child, and adult.

In these ratings, the related CX-50 does almost as well, while the Kia Sportage and Subaru Forester match the 2026 CX-5. Don’t be overwhelmed by this . Our advice is to focus on whether a car has been fully tested and if so, whether it earns one of IIHS’ two awards.

As this is written,Years ago, I was asked for compact SUV recommendations by someone who wanted good visibility as their top priority. That’s an easy one: the Subaru Forester. When you want more style, however, the 2026 Mazda CX-5 does a good job, too. I add an asterisk here because I drive the Mazda with two rear headrests stashed in the trunk.

This is a common problem with modern cars: Rearward visibility is often compromised by rear headrests. We’d like more brands to figure out a way to maintain comfort along with a way to manually fold them down or forward. An example of this at a more expensive price point is how Volvos allow the driver to fold the rear headrests out of the way from the driver’s seat. A digital rearview mirror isn’t available on the CX-5.

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We’ve found the feature helpful if you’ve got a back seat filled with people or a couple large dogs. Suddenly, visibility is perfect no matter who is back there.editors really like wide-opening rear doors like the ones Mazda has offered for years. A few other brands also have this feature, which makes getting your kid into a child seat that much easier.

The same is true when it’s time for a pup to jump in the back seat for a trip to the dog park. In IIHS testing of child seat anchors, the 2026 CX-5 earned the best possible rating of Good+. Wide-opening rear doors are another CX-5 advantage, one we’ve also appreciated on the CX-90. Rear air vents are standard on all but the lowest 2.5 S trim level.

A bigger cabin and cargo area were two of the biggest changes for the 2026 Mazda CX-5. This didn’t leapfrog the CX-5 to the front of the class—theThe 2026 CX-5 offers 33.7 cubic feet of cargo space with an open, depressed area on both sides for stuff you don’t want bouncing around. That’s more space than the Subaru Forester and Mazda CX-50 but less than the Kia Sportage,, and Hyundai Tucson.

Part of the enduring appeal of compact SUVs is the way they mix a practical and manageable size with relatively low pricing. The 2026 CX-5’s bigger proportions make suitcase Tetris easier than before. So far, so good for this 2026 Mazda CX-5’s family car review, but here’s where things shift. No matter what your family looks like, intuitive controls are important.

A well-designed interior can help minimize the times drivers can’t find what they need at a glance, requiring them to look away from the road for just a second to adjust the fan speed or heated seat. The Mazda’s tech includes a 12.9- or 15.6-inch display running a new infotainment system. Almost everything is on the screen with only a few physical buttons on the interior.

Unfortunately, we’ve found the system slow and less intuitive than it should be. To be clear, we’re not focusing on the system reliability issues we experienced for months, though that is a concern, too. Here are a few examples about daily life with the Mazda. Adjusting the heated and ventilated seat requires touching a tiny sliver of the screen to access a secondary menu.

Just try that while you’re in motion. Fan speed adjustments also could be easier, and everything should be quicker.

Then there’s the driver profile system, which is one of the most frustrating features I’ve tested on a new car in years. Similar to our experience, it doesn’t reliably recognize me enough of the time to be a cool luxury. The idea is that you can preload settings on everything from the head-up display to the sound system. At least on our specific CX-5, it sometimes defaults to the guest mode, and I end up redoing a few settings.

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We see two solutions here; the first is to avoid the top Premium Plus trim. It’s the only one with the driver personalization feature. The second is to work around the interface issues by using the Google voice assistant. The Google-based voice command system was already good, but recently it got upgraded with Google Gemini AI.

This means you can ask for headlines of the day or ask complex commands . If you don’t like voice commands interrupting your conversation or whatever you’re listening to, however, you must use the screen. After an initial one-year trial period, the subscription cost for the Premium plan of Mazda Connected Services with Google Built-In is $15 a month.

You also get some app-based conveniences, but this might be pricey for those who still don’t want to talk to their cars. Summed up: Based on our extensive time with the 2026 CX-5 and despite a few improvements to system reliability since we first hopped behind the wheel, its tech is a miss from an ease-of-use standpoint.

Mazda fans can brighten the situation by avoiding the Premium Plus trim and paying for the Premium plan from Mazda’s Connected Services. Or you could get a CX-50 Hybrid, accept its older infotainment system on a smaller screen, and not subscribe to anything. The 2026 Mazda CX-5 is a good family car with one difficult-to-avoid weakness that makes it tough to recommend in a segment with a dozen competitors.

We’ve thoroughly covered how fantastic the Mazda performs in safety tests, and its newly enlarged interior is a plus even though others are bigger still. Visibility is fine, which leaves us with tech. Even with the latest software update installed as this is written, Mazda still has work to do to improve this, especially with the 2026 CX-5 in Premium Plus trim.

If all of that doesn’t bother you, however, the Mazda otherwise fights hard to earn the money of families looking for a good compact SUV. With more than 17 years of experience, I'm passionate about demystifying the new car market for shoppers and enthusiasts. My expertise comes from thoughtfully reviewing countless vehicles across the automotive spectrum.

The greatest thrill I get isn’t just from behind the wheel of an exotic car but from a well-executed car that’s affordable, entertaining, and well-made. Since about the time I learned to walk I’ve been fascinated by cars of all shapes and sizes, but it wasn’t until I struggled through a summer high school class at the Pasadena Art Center College of Design that I realized writing was my ticket into the automotive industry.

My drive to high school was magical, taking me through a beautiful and winding canyon; I've never lost the excited feeling some 16-year-olds get when they first set out on the road. The automotive industry, singing, and writing have always been my passions, but because no one seeks a writer who sings about the automotive industry, I honed my writing and editing skills at UC Irvine , serving as an editor of the official campus newspaper and writing stories as a literary journalism major. At USC, I developed a much greater appreciation for broadcast journalists and became acquainted with copy editing rules such as why the Oxford comma is so important. Though my beloved 1996 Audi A4 didn’t survive my college years, my career with MotorTrend did.

I started at the company in 2007 building articles for motorcycle magazines, soon transitioning to writing news posts for MotorTrend’s budding online department. I spent some valuable time in the copy editing department, as an online news director, and as a senior production editor. Today, MotorTrend keeps me busy as the Buyer's Guide Director. Not everyone has a career centered on one of their passions, and I remind myself all the time how lucky I am.