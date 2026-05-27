'Is that allowed?': LIV Golf Team Makes Controversial, Mid-Season Roster Move

“Is that allowed?” That was the 4Aces GC’s response on Instagram to the announcement that LIV Golf’s Korean Golf Club was moving on from Danny Lee, who will mo

That was the 4Aces GC’s response on Instagram to the announcement that LIV Golf’s Korean Golf Club was moving on from Danny Lee, who will move into a wild card position for the rest of this season.

The team is replacing Lee with Doyeob Mun, a 34-year-old Korean who is currently leading the KPGA Tour on the season-long points list. Entering this week’s LIV event in South Korea, the Korean Golf Club is in last place among all 13 teams. Lee, a 35-year-old who signed with LIV in 2023, is 55th of 63 players in LIV’s individual season-long standings.

“It’ll be nice to kind of change the momentum a little bit because we’ve been struggling this year,” Korean Golf Club captain Byeong Hun An said Tuesday. “I totally understand because I’m struggling a little bit, but we’re all rookies to the league. “But this week, hopefully, we can turn everything around, and we’ve got a few more weeks ahead of us, and hopefully we can keep this momentum going.

We’ve always been looking forward to this, and with a new player, as well. a local KPGA player. He’s No. 1 in the Genesis point list, so there will be a lot of fans out here. Hopefully, we can turn things around and perform and show some great golf. ” Korean Golf Club also controversially removed Japan’s Jinichiro Kozuma from its squad this offseason, when the team rebranded from the Iron Heads to Korean Golf Club.

Of course, beyond the Korean Golf Club’s recent roster move, LIV is facing an abundance of uncertainty. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has announced it will no longer bankroll the league after 2026, and the tour is currently exploring options to stay afloat and hold a 2027 season. Last week, LIV CEO Scott O’Neil took on the road in hopes of keeping the tour alive and attracting new investors.

Bloomberg has also reported that the tour has explored filing for bankruptcy in the U.S. if it fails to find a new financial backer. For now, though, LIV will play in Korea this week, and the Korean Golf Club is debuting a new team member. Max Schreiber is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, the Mahwah, N.J.

, native, worked as an associate editor for the Golf Channel and wrote for RyderCup.com and FanSided. He is a multiplatform producer for Newsday and has a bachelor's in communications and journalism from Quinnipiac University. In his free time, you can find him doing anything regarding the Yankees, Giants, Knicks and Islanders.





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