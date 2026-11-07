Is someone already using your identity? Check these 8 places

Identity theft can hide in phone accounts, medical records and utility bills long before it shows on a credit report. Eight places to check now.

Elon Musk's Starlink could be your next cellphone carrierFeds warn cyberattacks could target refrigeration systems nextFBI nabs suspect in nationwide white powder mailingsGreg Gutfeld: Ilhan had the protection that afforded her identityUS banks scramble to contain risks from rogue AI agents Kurt 'CyberGuy' Knutsson joins 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the threat of rogue artificial intelligence agents targeting bank accounts.

Knutsson shares safety tips to protect personal finances from unauthorized transactions and addresses AI-enabled romance scams, detailing a case where a woman was defrauded of $10,000 by a scammer posing as Jon Bon Jovi. When people think about identity theft, they often start with a credit report or bank statement. Those are important places to look, but they are not the only ones.

Also read How Vanderbilt Football Establishes Identity in the Run Game Against Mississippi State

Someone using your identity may be trying to open a phone line, start utility service, use medical benefits or create a payment plan that never appears on your usual accounts.can be easy to miss, especially when fraudulent activity happens outside your primary financial accounts. You do not need to investigate every record today. Start with these eight places, focusing first on accounts that could cause the most damage.

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Identity theft can go undetected when criminals use stolen personal information to open phone accounts, obtain medical care or sign up for utility services.1. Bank accounts, credit cards and payment apps Review checking, savings, credit card, investment, retirement and payment-app activity for transactions you do not recognize. Look beyond purchases. A new external bank connection, authorized user, payment method, mailing address or phone number can also signal an unauthorized account change.

Turn on transaction and security alerts wherever your financial institution offers them. If you find an unfamiliar transaction, contact the institution through its official website or the number on your statement. Do not use a number from a suspicious text or email. Check all three major credit reports for accounts, hard inquiries, collections, addresses or employers you do not recognize.

A fraudulent credit card, personal loan or retail-financing account may appear here even when your checking account looks normal. Use AnnualCreditReport.com to access your reports. You can currently request free online credit reports from Equifax, Experian and TransUnion once a week. An unfamiliar entry does not automatically mean fraud.

Some lenders operate under different business names. Verify questionable information with the company before disputing it. Pro tip: Consider freezing your credit with all three bureaus. Credit freezes are free, do not affect your credit score and can make it harder for someone to open new credit accounts in your name.

Buy now, pay later services and store-financing accounts can be easy to overlook because they may not feel like traditional credit cards. Check services you have used for unfamiliar orders, payment plans, saved addresses or account-opening messages. Some buy now, pay later loans may not appear on your traditional credit reports. Reporting practices vary by provider and loan type.

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Search your inbox for purchase confirmations, shipping notices and payment reminders you did not expect. Open the retailer's official app or type its web address yourself rather than clicking a link in an unexpected message.to other accounts because it may receive verification codes and password-reset messages. Review your carrier account for unfamiliar devices, lines, eSIMs, upgrades, address changes or changes to your account PIN.

A sudden loss of cellular service can be an early warning sign of, although outages and equipment problems can have other explanations. Contact your carrier through an official channel if the change is unexpected. Pro tip: Ask your carrier about account PINs, port-out protection and SIM-swap security features. These safeguards may help prevent someone from transferring your number without authorization.

Review electric, gas, water, internet and other household-service accounts. Someone using your name or personal information may try to start service, change an account or leave an unpaid balance behind. Utility fraud may not appear on your credit report immediately. A bill, welcome email, service appointment or shutoff notice for an account you did not request is worth investigating.

You can also request a report from the National Consumer Telecom & Utilities Exchange . This specialty reporting service collects information from participating phone, pay-TV and utility companies. You are entitled to one free NCTUE report every 12 months upon request. It may reveal accounts or service requests missing from your traditional credit reports, although it does not cover every provider.

If you find an unfamiliar account, note the date, address and service details. Then contact the company and ask which information was used to open or change the account.can create an unexpected bill, but it can also place incorrect information in your medical record.

For example, someone may use your insurance information to obtain treatment, leaving behind records that could affect future care or insurance claims. If something looks unfamiliar, contact the provider or insurer directly and ask for the records connected to the claim. Do not ignore a small bill simply because the amount seems insignificant. The inaccurate medical information may be a bigger concern.

Watch for notices from the IRS, Social Security Administration or a state benefits agency that do not match your situation. Examples include income reported by an unfamiliar employer, a tax return you did not file or unemployment benefits claimed in your name. You can review tax information through your IRS online account. You can also check your earnings history through your"my Social Security" account.

If you notice unfamiliar earnings, contact the Social Security Administration about correcting your record. Pro tip: Consider requesting an IRS Identity Protection PIN. This free, six-digit number helps prevent someone else from filing a federal tax return using your Social Security number. You can learn more at Always use official government websites to review or report suspicious activity.

If an unexpected message claims to come from an agency, do not follow its links. Find the agency's website independently. Your email and social accounts may not show a financial loss, but they can reveal whether someone is trying to take over your digital identity. Review recent sign-ins, sent messages, forwarding rules, recovery addresses, trusted devices and connected apps.

Email deserves special attention because someone with access to your inbox may be able to reset passwords for other accounts. If you see unfamiliar access, change your password from a trusted device, sign out unfamiliar sessions and enable stronger multifactor authentication. Where available, use anA clean credit report does not rule out identity theft. Checking eight types of accounts and records can help uncover suspicious activity.

Spread the review across four short sessions:Session 2: Review credit reports and buy now, pay later accounts. Session 4: Review government records, tax information and employment history. If nothing looks unusual, record the date of your review. The goal is to recognize unfamiliar activity, not question every legitimate bill.

However, do not wait for a scheduled review if you receive a suspicious account alert or discover a potentially fraudulent transaction. Investigate those warnings immediately. An unfamiliar message does not always mean identity theft. A lender may use a business name you do not recognize, a family member may have used a shared device or a service provider may have changed its billing name.

Look for related warning signs. A new account combined with an unfamiliar address, phone change or collection notice deserves immediate attention. Even a single unauthorized transaction or account opening warrants investigation. When you are unsure, compare the record with your own statements and contact the company to explain the mismatch.

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Do not confirm sensitive personal details to an unexpected caller. Contact the company yourself using a verified number. Keep the original bill, email or letter, but do not click links inside an unexpected message. Write down the date, company name, account or service involved and the first sign that something was wrong.

If you call, record the department, case number and follow-up date. For credit issues, save relevant copies of all three reports. For phone, bank or email issues, keep account-change notices and screenshots. Store these records securely so you can refer to them when speaking with the company, a credit bureau or an identity theft recovery specialist.

Do not assume an unfamiliar record is fraudulent simply because you do not recognize the company name. A lender, utility provider or collection agency may use a parent-company name. Contact the organization using verified contact information. Ask for the date the account was opened, the address associated with it and the steps required to confirm whether it belongs to you.

If the company confirms the account is fraudulent, ask for a fraud case number and written instructions. Then add the issue to your records and check whether related activity appears elsewhere. Checking your accounts regularly is a smart first step, but identity theft can happen between reviews. Identity monitoring tools can help by watching for certain changes involving your personal information and alerting you when something suspicious appears.

Some services monitor credit activity, financial accounts, personal information found in data breaches and certain types of account openings. Depending on the service, you may receive alerts about unfamiliar credit inquiries, changes to your personal information or possible misuse of your identity. Not all identity monitoring services offer the same protection. Before signing up, consider these features: Credit monitoring: Alerts you to certain changes to your credit reports, including new accounts and inquiries.

Financial account alerts: Helps identify unusual transactions or changes to connected financial accounts. Personal information monitoring: Looks for certain exposures of your personal information, including data found in known breaches. Identity restoration assistance: Some services provide specialists who can help you navigate the recovery process after identity theft. Reimbursement coverage: Certain paid plans offer coverage for eligible identity theft expenses or stolen funds, subject to limits and exclusions.

One advantage of using an identity monitoring service is having someone keeping watch for suspicious activity even when you are not actively checking your accounts. Depending on the provider and plan, these services can monitor multiple sources of information and send alerts when something needs your attention. Some also provide dedicated restoration specialists who can help guide you through the recovery process if your identity is stolen.

A paid identity monitoring service may be worth considering if you want more comprehensive monitoring and additional support when problems arise. Look for a plan that covers the types of activity most relevant to you and offers timely alerts. While no service can catch every form of identity theft, combining professional monitoring with your existing account security settings can give you an additional layer of protection.

See my tips and best picks on Best Identity Theft Protection at Cyberguy.comContact the company: Use its official website or a verified number and ask for its fraud department. Secure your accounts: Change compromised or reused passwords, update security settings and ask the company to close or freeze fraudulent accounts. Protect your credit: Consider freezing your credit with Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. You can also place a free fraud alert by contacting one bureau, which must notify the other two.

Keep documentation: Store confirmation numbers, names, relevant correspondence and follow-up dates in one secure place. Pro tip: Start with the four highest-impact places: If you only have a few minutes, check your email, bank accounts, phone account and credit reports first. Those areas can help reveal whether someone is trying to access your information, move money, receive verification codes or open new credit.

A clean credit report does not rule out identity theft, so return to the other four places when you have time. I think one of the biggest mistakes people make with identity theft is assuming that a clean credit report means they're in the clear. Someone could be using your information to open a phone line, get medical care or run up a utility bill, and you might not find out until much later.

I'd start by checking your email, bank accounts and wireless carrier settings. Then pull your free credit reports and take a closer look at places you might normally overlook. I'm also a big believer in freezing your credit before there's a problem. It's free, and you can temporarily lift the freeze when you need to apply for credit.

Identity monitoring can provide another layer of protection, but no service can monitor everything. That's why it's important to keep an eye on your accounts, too. The sooner you spot an unfamiliar account or transaction, the sooner you can start limiting the damage. Have you ever discovered an unfamiliar account, bill or charge that made you suspect someone was using your identity?

What tipped you off? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com For simple, real-world ways to spot scams early and stay protected, visit CyberGuy.com - trusted by millions who watch CyberGuy on TV daily. Kurt"CyberGuy" Knutsson is an award-winning tech journalist who has a deep love of technology, gear and gadgets that make life better with his contributions for Fox News & FOX Business beginning mornings on"FOX & Friends.

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