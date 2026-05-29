Is Saylor Selling? Strategy Moves $30 Million in Bitcoin

MicroStrategy has unnerved the cryptocurrency market by transferring 411.48 BTC ($30.3 million) to Coinbase Prime.

the cryptocurrency market with its most recent transactions. The Virginia-based firm has transferred a multi-million dollar chunk of its holdings to Coinbase Prime. Coinbase's most recent transfer is worth a total of $30.3 million .

It is relatively insignificant compared to Strategy's total BTC holdings, but the fact that the company is likely liquidating its coins is disturbing enough for market participants. During MicroStrategy's Q1 2026 earnings call, the famous Bitcoin maximalist, who famously claimed that he would be"buying the top forever.

" Saylor is willing to move away from the"diamond hands" narrative due to the harsh financial environment for the company. The firm's massive balance sheet has been dragged down by crypto prices.

As a result, MicroStrategy reported a significantly wider first-quarter net loss of a staggering $12.54 billion. However, the most recent panic might still be overblown. Despite Saylor's diamond-handed reputation, it has technically sold the asset once before. On Dec. 22, the enterprise software firm liquidated 704 BTC for approximately $11.8 million in cash.

SNC Scandic Coin: Regulated real‑world‑asset project launched on BingX, BitMart, L‑Bank and Biconomy





Utoday_en / 🏆 295. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LA City Council delays minimum wage increases for tourism workersThe council made the final vote Tuesday, pushing back a boost to $30 an hour for airport and hotel workers from 2028 to 2030.

Read more »

Logitech MX Master 3S Wireless Mouse Drops Below Black Friday Pricing, Skip the Cheap PeripheralsSave $30 on the Logitech MX Master 3S wireless gaming mouse over at Amazon.

Read more »

'HODL': Head of Biggest Bitcoin Treasury Michael Saylor Reaffirms Strategy Amid $2.4 Billion Paper LossMichael Saylor calls for 'HODL' as Bitcoin drops below $73,000, pushing Strategy's 843,738 BTC portfolio into a $2.47 billion paper loss amid rising US PCE inflation.

Read more »

Gov. Shapiro announces almost $30 million highway investment for Philly stadium districtThe nearly $30 million state investment will largely be spent on a new I-76 entrance.

Read more »