Russia's German embassy said it 'firmly' rejected 'unfounded allegations regarding the Russian Federation's space activities.'

NATO intelligence assesses Russia is planning to launch a nuclear-armed satellite into space before the end of the year, according to several German media outlets.

Western officials, including from Germany's BND foreign intelligence service, believe Moscow is gearing up to put the "Sputnik-S" satellite into orbit in the next few weeks, the country's WDR and NDR broadcasters and the major Süddeutsche Zeitung daily newspaper reported on Monday. The satellite is said to have been pieced together several years ago and is currently in the region around the Russian capital.

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The German outlets cited a Russian embassy statement calling the reports "unfounded" and "part of a propaganda campaign.

" Weaponizing space has been highly controversial for decades, enmeshed with fears that the U.S., Russia and China could set off a new space-based nuclear arms race. It comes after Major General Michael Traut, commander of Germany's Space Command, warned back in June that Russia was developing the technology.

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In a Politico interview at the ILA Berlin air show, He said: "At the very top end of escalation, there is the suspicion that Russia may be working on technology to place a nuclear explosive device in orbit.

" This is a breaking story and will be updated. NATO intelligence assesses Russia is planning to launch a nuclear-armed satellite into space before the end of the year, according to several German media outlets.

Western officials, including from Germany's BND foreign intelligence service, believe Moscow is gearing up to put the"Sputnik-S" satellite into orbit in the next few weeks, the country's WDR and NDR broadcasters and the majorThe satellite is said to have been pieced together several years ago and is currently in the region around the Russian capital. The German outlets cited a Russian embassy statement calling the reports"unfounded" and"part of a propaganda campaign.

" Weaponizing space has been highly controversial for decades, enmeshed with fears that the U.S., Russia and China could set off a new space-based nuclear arms race. It comes after Major General Michael Traut, commander of Germany's Space Command, warned back in June that Russia was developing the technology.

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In a Politico interview at the ILA Berlin air show, He said:"At the very top end of escalation, there is the suspicion that Russia may be working on technology to place a nuclear explosive device in orbit. "