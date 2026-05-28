Actor Russell Crowe has been involved in several high-profile altercations throughout his career, including a notorious outburst at the BAFTAs and a fight at a nightclub in Sydney.

Growing up in a small suburb of Sydney, Russell Crowe could never have believed he would become a household name and Academy Award-winning actor. However alongside his career successes and impressive catalogue of projects, the actor, 62, has also built up quite a reputation for his unruly temper .

Previously admitting that he spends a lot of time telling people to f**k off and get out of his life, over the years Russell has had altercations with BBC executives, interviewers, hotel workers and members of the public. Back in 2016 he told The Daily Mail that his mistake was in allowing the pressure that comes with acting success to get to him and he was overwhelmed.

And on Tuesday he appeared overwhelmed once again as the star gave a stern warning to fans waiting for autographs outside his hotel in Paris, as he declared: Don't f*****g push in on me. In the past Russell has admitted he is extremely sensitive and takes everything so seriously, hence his impulsive reactions.

In 2015 in an interview with Charlie Rose he said that because he takes thing so seriously, it also means you got to cut yourself a bit of slack if you're if you're a d**k every now and then, you know. It's bound to happen. You're bound to get somethin' wrong, you know.

While he defended himself against ever hitting a photographer he said: But what I've done is I've saved some of the most stinging verbal barbs just for those sort of people. And they're shredded in now and wounded and bleeding going back to their editor and they try and put it like a physical thing on the fact that I just ripped them apart emotionally with a single sentence. Is Russell Crowe the angriest man in showbiz?

From his notorious BAFTA outburst to throwing a telephone at a hotel concierge as the actor's temper surfaces again during autograph row Nineties fighting Yet even before the height of his fame, it seemed there were stories about his aggressive streak. At the start of his career when Russell was starring in the musical Blood Brothers in Sydney in 1988, he fell out with co-star Peter Cousens who alleged Russell had tried to punch him in the dressing room.

Then, just 10 years later in 1998, he provoked a fight in Alberta, Canada, after he enraged locals by branding the place boring. Then, he was caught on video in a scuffle in a bar near his ranch in Australia where witnesses said he became enraged after two local girls showed no interest.

In 1999, during a nightclub brawl at Coff's Harbour in Sydney, Russell is said to have bitten a chunk out of his victim's face and spat it back at him, before being dragged to the ground by bouncers. Video footage of the fight ended up airing on Australian television but two men faced charges for allegedly trying to extort money from Russell in exchange to keep the tape under wraps. The case was later thrown out.

On the tape, one of the defendants said to the other: Oh, he just thinks he's f*****g the world revolves around Russ he lives in Coffs Harbour and he thinks the world revolves around Russell Crowe He's just the f****g biggest a*****e you'd ever wanna meet mate. BAFTA outburst 2002 It should have been a night to celebrate after Russell scooped his first Best Actor Award at the BAFTAs after being pipped to the post for the award in the two years prior.

But instead of the headlines being about his win, the following morning they were dominated by his fracas with a BBC executive who dared cut short his acceptance speech in the broadcast version of the event. Director Malcolm Gerrie was pinned to a wall by the New Zealander who jabbed him in the chest and shouted You f*****g piece of s**t I'll make sure you'll never work in Hollywood.

That same evening a fan who took Russell's picture received a similar volley of abuse How dare you take my f*****g picture he demanded Who gave you f*****g permission. It then emerged that Russell's irrational diva-like behaviour was also on display the previous night when he refused to be interviewed in front of other guests on the Parkinson Show.

Russell later apologised to the BBC exec who claimed the actor phoned him to say My language was excessive because I was livid but I behaved inappropriately I was over-reacting because I felt passionately about it at the time. Russell's record company however insisted Russell is simply misunderstood After the Bafta controversy they released a statement saying Russell is extremely polite and a good-natured character but then it seems he only relaxes when talking about his music.

Russell can be a fiery character but he is deeply emotional. Director Malcolm Gerrie was pinned to a wall by the New Zealander who jabbed him in the chest and shouted You f*****g piece of s**





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