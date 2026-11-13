Is Psychology Measuring Introversion All Wrong?

Personality psychology has largely defined introverts by what they lack. Newer research asks: What if studies of introversion have been measuring the wrong thing?

A 2025 study found Big Five introversion did not predict positive motivations for solitude.. If the critique holds, it could mean that decades of findings about introverts may have been skewed in ways I’ll explain.

The biggest problem is that the Big Five doesn’t actually measure introversion directly, which very well may mean, in effect, that it is not measuring introversion, treats introversion as the absence of extraversion. So introversion, within this model, is the low end of the extraversion dial. Yet it paints a certain picture.

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A person with low extraversion is :refers to someone with a deliberate, measured approach, like thinking before speaking, observing before jumping in, that sort of thing.

, Thomas and Nelson put these two approaches head-to-head, examining which better predicted solitude-seeking behavior, arguably the most signature introverted tendency that predicted actually spending more time alone.are the ones who are out there in the world seeking solitude for themselves, so something had clearly gone sideways. The STAR model, on the other hand, told a coherent story about solitude.

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“Social introversion” predicted both the desire forWhen the study incorporated STAR and Big Five data and analyzed various fancy comparisons statistically, the conclusions that resulted began to indicate that perhaps where the Big Five had claimedWell, you see, if clinical screening tools rely on Big Five-based formulations of introversion, a therapist might interpret a patient’s solitude-seeking as a. They might cast a thinking introvert who recharges alone as socially withdrawn.

Alternatively, they might underestimate the functional impact of an anxious introvert’s distress given that it’s literally part of a normalized trait score, whenIn workplaces, the Big Five framework feeds a narrative in which introversion is a deficit to be managed, such as the stereotypical quiet employee who needs to “come out of their shell. ” In reality, there is not necessarily a defensive shell at all but, rather, likely a vital interior life.

Such confusion risks a perpetuation in varying forms and degrees of, in effect, pathologizing perfectly functional ways of being human.but do also gravitate toward ideas, reflection, imagination, and, thus, toward solitude. This is arguably at the heart of what most self-identifiedBut still, clearly the STAR model has its own vulnerabilities. It is relatively new, developed by a small research group, and has had as-yet-limited independent validation across diverse populations . And “anxious introversion” is easily debatable.

If it so strongly correlates with neuroticism, is it even an aspect of introversion, or is it really something altogether different, albeit related, that should be measured separately? Whatever the case on the nuances, it is clear enough that the STAR is bringing a serious challenge to whether the Big Five, for all its strengths, has introversion right.that it has been measuring only a shadow of introversion, defined by deficit and tinged with pathology, while missing the fuller, more textured reality, so I am appreciative of new perspectives.

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Cheek, J. M., Brown, C. A., & Grimes, J. O. . Personality scales for four domains of introversion: Social, thinking, anxious, and restrained introversion. Unpublished manuscript, Department of Psychology, Wellesley College. How to Build a Love That Lasts After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched. Be a fly on the wall during a sample couples therapy session and witness the slow, deliberate work of changing those patterns for a more enduring love. Self Tests are all about you.

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