Is Passenger a Scary Movie?

Passenger is a horror movie that keeps its focus tight enough to be entertaining even while using a lot of tricks any horror fan will be familiar with.

When it comes to making good horror movie s, the best advice is to actually be scary. Films are always at risk of being bogged down with overcomplicated lore or getting distracted with unnecessarily combative relationships, but the jumpy nature of this genre makes it so that a lean presentation and tight execution can go a long way.

Even if the basic story isn't anything audiences haven't seen before, the effectiveness of the creeps, jolts, and dread can determine whether it stands out or gets lost in the shuffle. Take Passenger, a horror movie that keeps its focus tight enough to be entertaining even while using a lot of tricks any horror fan will be familiar with.

While it never necessarily breaks free of the tropes that define the genre, and its overreliance on jump scares gradually becomes exhausting, the effectiveness of the staging and the strength of the performances ensure it delivers a scary story





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Horror Movie Scary Effective Jumpy Nature Tropes Jump Scares Demon Demonic Figure Demon Wants Conjuring Spin-Off Farmers Dream Sleeper Van Claymation Monster Gore Effects Goal Threat Stalker

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Scary Movie 6 Box Office Predictions Reveal How It Could Compare to Scary Movie 5Early box office projections for Scary Movie 6 were relatively low, but the parody film has quickly gained ground.

Read more »

Passenger claims easyJet was at fault for delayed flight due to inebriated passengerA passenger who flew from Bristol to Hurghada, Egypt, with easyJet last November has complained that the airline was at fault for a delayed flight, arguing that the ground crew wrongly allowed a drunken passenger to board the plane.

Read more »

Scary Corbin Carroll Moment Leads to Chaotic Diamondbacks 'Home Run'It won't go down in the box score as a home run, but it might have taken more out of Corbin Carroll than a traditional homer. The Arizona Diamondbacks right fie

Read more »

Scary Movie Tries Too Hard With Over The Top Popcorn BucketThe people behind Scary Movie feel like they are trying too hard, and that is especially true for their collectible popcorn bucket.

Read more »